Among those joining DiSalvo on his staff are St. Croix Central's offensive and defensive coordinators, Ryan Berg and John Tackmann. Also coaching on DiSalvo's staff will be Shane Strong of Glenwood City, Todd Stoffel of Marathon, David Woyak of Wautoma, Chris Berghammer of Cumberland and Corey Berghammer Cumberland.

New Richmond varsity football coach Keith Badger will also be part of the WFCA All-Star action. Badger has been named as an assistant coach for the North Large School team, under head coach Tony Biolo of Wisconsin Rapids.

Here is the schedule for the All-Star Games on July 21 in Oshkosh: