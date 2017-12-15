DiSalvo names his WFCA All-Star coaching staff; Badger named to large school staff
St. Croix Central football coach Tony DiSalvo has named his coaching staff for the North Small School team that will compete as part of 2018 WFCA All-Star Games on Saturday, July 21st, 2018 at Titan Stadium at UW-Oshkosh.
Among those joining DiSalvo on his staff are St. Croix Central's offensive and defensive coordinators, Ryan Berg and John Tackmann. Also coaching on DiSalvo's staff will be Shane Strong of Glenwood City, Todd Stoffel of Marathon, David Woyak of Wautoma, Chris Berghammer of Cumberland and Corey Berghammer Cumberland.
New Richmond varsity football coach Keith Badger will also be part of the WFCA All-Star action. Badger has been named as an assistant coach for the North Large School team, under head coach Tony Biolo of Wisconsin Rapids.
Here is the schedule for the All-Star Games on July 21 in Oshkosh:
- 10 a.m. – Eight-Man All-Star Game
- 2 p.m. – Small School All-Star Game
- 6 p.m. – Large School All-Star Game