Seven of the Gophers' 12 foes for 2018 played in bowl games over the past few weeks; all seven programs won.

The Big Ten Conference went 7-1 overall in bowls, Michigan's 26-19 loss to South Carolina on New Year's Day the conference's only blemish.

The Gophers open next season Aug. 30 against New Mexico State, which went 10-38 in coach Doug Martin's first four seasons in Las Cruces but improved to 6-6 this season to earn its first bowl berth since 1960. The Aggies beat Utah State 26-20 in overtime of the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 29 but will have to replace their two-year starting quarterback, leading running back and top tackler, among others.

The Gophers won't face a Power Five Conference team in the nonconference schedule, so a Sept. 8 meeting with Fresno State figures to be their biggest challenge before Big Ten play. Under former Cal coach Jeff Tedford, the Bulldogs improved from 1-11 in 2016 to 10-4 in 2017 and beat Houston 33-27 in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24.

That made the Bulldogs just the second team in FBS history to go from 10 or more losses one season to 10 or more wins the following year. Quarterback Marcus McMaryion, an Oregon State transfer, threw for a career-best 342 yards against Houston and returns for his senior season in 2018.

Nebraska, the Gophers' foe in Lincoln on Oct. 20, didn't go bowling in 2017, but their newly hired coach put on one of the best performances of the bowl season Monday, Jan. 1.

In his final game at Central Florida, Scott Frost capped a 13-0 season for the Golden Knights with a 34-27 victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl. Frost's team from the American Athletic Conference led the nation in scoring and toppled one of the SEC's premier programs.

Frost, who won a national title as Nebraska's quarterback in 1997, could quickly boost the Cornhuskers into Big Ten West contention. In addition to the Cornhuskers, four other Gophers foes in 2018 — Miami (Ohio), Maryland, Indiana and Illinois — also had losing records in 2017 and didn't go to bowls. Those five teams went a combined 20-40 in 2017.

The heavyweights on the Gophers' upcoming schedule both won their marquee bowl matchups.

After being left out of the College Football Playoff, Ohio State stormed to a 24-point lead and beat Southern Cal 24-7 in the Cotton Bowl on Friday. Wisconsin, which lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, came back from a 14-3 deficit to beat Miami (Fla.) 34-24 in Orange Bowl on Saturday.

The Badgers finished 13-1, Ohio State 12-2. The Gophers will be on the road in both those games.

In other Big Ten bowls, Northwestern (10-3) outlasted Kentucky 24-23 in the Music City Bowl, Iowa (8-5) beat Boston College 27-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl, and Purdue (7-6) topped Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Gophers' 2018 schedule

• Aug. 30 — New Mexico State

• Sept. 8 — Fresno State

• Sept. 15 — Miami (Ohio)

• Sept. 22 — at Maryland

• Sept. 29 — Bye

• Oct. 6 — Iowa

• Oct. 13 — at Ohio State

• Oct. 20 — at Nebraska

• Oct. 26 — Indiana

• Nov. 3 — at Illinois

• Nov. 10 — Purdue

• Nov. 17 — Northwestern

• Nov. 24 — at Wisconsin