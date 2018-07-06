Coach Larson has also announced that the team’s contact days will be held from July 16-20, and the team’s new coaching staff has been finalized.

The NR Football Defensive Camp will be conducted by the UW-River Falls coaching staff. The camp will run from 4-7 p.m. both days. All Tiger players in grades 9-12 are asked to take part. Information on the camp and on everything about the Tiger season can be found at the team’s website: www.nrtigersfootball.com.

Larson said 78 players met with the new coaching staff when player and parent meetings were held last week. He was contacted by a number of players who weren’t able to meet at that time, so he’s hopeful for a good turnout for the season.

“If we can get 90 to 95 kids, I’d be really pleased,” Larson said.

Each team is allowed five contact days during the summer. The Tigers will take theirs next week, from July 16-20. The contact days will be conducted from 9 a.m.-noon each of those days.

That leads into the 2018 regular season, which begins on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Larson has completed the high school coaching staff for the 2018 season. It is a mix of returning coaches and several new faces.

Offensive coordinator Jason Eckert returns to lead the planning on offense. A.J. Zinck will coach the offensive line, Ryan Stowers will coach the tailbacks and Garrett Fletch will coach the wide receivers.

Larson will handle the play calling responsibilities for the defense. Dave Mehls and Derrick Berry will coach the defensive line. Derek Anderson will coach the linebackers. The Tigers are still looking for one defensive assistant coach.

The freshman team coaching staff for the 2018 season will be Brian Schroeder, Chris Trosen and Cole Tappe.