Among those changes is a shift that would send New Richmond to the Big Rivers Conference, for football only. The proposal was announced Monday by the WIAA.

There have been attempts for a number of years to bring about a plan that would place eight-team football conferences all over the state. Currently there are conferences that range in size from five to 11 teams.

New Richmond athletic director Casey Eckardt said “competitive equity” is another of the main themes in this plan. He pointed to the fact that New Richmond’s enrollment is around 900 and trending upward, with the next largest Middle Border Conference school having an enrollment in the 500s. In the proposal, no team would replace New Richmond in the MBC, leaving it as a seven-team conference. All seven-team conferences would be paired with another seven-team conference to assure that they are able to fill the non-conference slots in their schedule.

The proposal may meet with some resistance in the area and around the state. When the proposal was originally made, River Falls was open to moving into the Mississippi Valley Conference, which mainly is in the La Crosse area. There is now talk that River Falls isn’t as agreeable to the move. In the proposal, New Richmond would take River Falls’ place in the Big Rivers Conference.

There are a number of area conferences which would see much greater changes. The Dunn-St. Croix Conference would see Cadott, Clear Lake, Elmwood-Plum City and Turtle Lake move into it, while Durand and Mondovi would move to the Coulee Conference.

The Lakeland Conference would see a great deal of travel involved, extending across the northern tier of the state from Grantsburg to Hurley.

This is a varsity-only conference redistribution, according to the WIAA release. Athletic directors and coaches would remain responsible for filling the schedules at the lower high school football levels.

This proposal would not change WIAA tournament play-in criteria.