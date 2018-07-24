New Richmond also made contributions on the coaching and playing front.

The Small School North team featured five St. Croix Central players and coaches. Central varsity coach Tony DiSalvo was the head coach of the North team that lost a heartbreaker Saturday afternoon, 22-21. St. Croix Central coordinators Ryan Berg and John Tackman were assistant coaches on the North team. Central's Chris Matteson played on the defensive line and Hunter Schmidt was an offensive guard for the North team. Both Central linemen received high grades from the coaches for their work for the North team.

"Good coaches, good kids," was DiSalvo's response to getting to coach some of the state's best football players. "It was a great experience. We had a great week."

DiSalvo was most proud of the fundraising effort done by his team. The 46 players and eight coaches on the North squad raised nearly $150,000 for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. The combined efforts of the teams was $458,000, the second highest total raised in All-Star Game history.

"That's what it's all about," DiSalvo said of the fundraising portion of the event.

New Richmond was represented by former Tiger coach Keith Badger and defensive back Dylan Minke on the North squad in the Large School game, which the South won 27-7. Blake Kretovics was unable to play because of an arm injury.

Badger said it was an excellent opportunity to coach again before he begins his duties as activities director in Faribault, Minn. Badger said Minke made a strong impression in the game with his work ethic.