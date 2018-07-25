WIAA football starts next week; New Richmond completes football contact days
The 2018 WIAA sports year is a week away from starting.
The Wisconsin high school football teams will be able to begin their 2018 practices on Wednesday, Aug. 1. Teams will be allowed to issue equipment and begin their practice schedules that day.
Many teams are wrapping up their camps and contact days to be prepared for the upcoming practice schedule. The New Richmond High School football team conducted its contact days last week. Here are some photos from those practices.