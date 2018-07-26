Gaelin Elmore gives up football for the ministry

Elmore said that it was during the rookie training camp that he came to the full realization that football was no longer his top priority.

"Being in Cincinnati, it was my dream and my number one goal," Elmore said. "I'm no longer the person who wanted that dream. I didn't realize that until I got into camp with the Bengals."

Elmore said the decision came to him quickly once he came to that realization.

"There was no other reason to play than money. It was no longer for the love of the game," he said. "The routine of training and practice 12 hours a day felt miniscule and monotonous. If I'm not happy, I'm not going to compromise myself for money. This doesn't have an eternal impact for me."

What made the transition away from football easier for Elmore was the fact that he felt that he was showing an ability to compete at an NFL level.

"I still showed I belonged. It's so different when you have your ability and your heart wasn't in it."

The deeper into the conversation, the more Elmore's spiritual side came out. He is exploring opportunities that could range from going to seminary to teaching to student ministries to coaching to being a youth outreach associate, or different combinations of those.

Elmore got involved in religion while attending the University of Minnesota. Over the past three years he's become more involved in the ministry and working in things like youth camps. He is thankful for football, because it was the vehicle that took him to this place in his life.

"God used football to push me to the faith in my life. The reason I went to Minnesota was to find my faith. God was always at work when I was making my biggest decisions. He had a plan all along," Elmore said.

The more Elmore talks, the more football sounds like something he is comfortable leaving in his past.

"There's so much peace with this decision and to see how life evolves away from football," he said.

While Elmore is comfortable with his decision, it caught others off guard.

"Without a doubt, shock," he said was the typical response. "People won't understand and I understand that. I believe those close to me care about me and not about what I'm doing."

The knowledge he's gained in football is something Elmore plans to put to use. He said in working with young people, his football knowledge and experience may help him to relate to people who need his guidance. He said being involved with Athletes in Action in college helped him see how his experience can help.

"I can go all-in in investing in people and it feels like something I am capable of doing," he said."Life isn't forever. I wanted to do something that is meaningful in God's kingdom now."