Jack Cichy healthy as Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts NFL camp

Cichy tore an ACL at the start of the 2017 Wisconsin Badgers season, with the injury and surgery forcing him to miss his senior season. Cichy said last week from his home in Somerset that the knee is fully recovered. He was able to spend five weeks at home between rookie camp and this week's start of Tampa Bay's training camp. Cichy was Tampa Bay's sixth round draft choice in the 2018 NFL Draft in April.

"I'm back to 100 percent, feeling great," Cichy said last week. "Strength-wise, my knees are equal."

Cichy said he will monitor the knee with each practice to make sure there are no setbacks.

A healthy season is critical to Cichy's chances of making the Tampa Bay roster. A torn pectoral muscle ended Cichy's 2016 season midway through the Badger schedule.

Cichy was able to complete the Buccaneers' rookie training camp in May with no issues.

Cichy has been working out five times a week since he's been home, making sure his body is fully ready for the duress of an NFL training camp. Training in Florida adds another layer to the challenge. Cichy said the five weeks of rookie camp gave a pretty good indication of what to expect.

"It's humid ... a punishing sun," Cichy said of training in Florida.

Cichy got to live out many kids' dreams by having his own football card printed this summer. Cichy has a card in the SAGE Hit product. Cichy said he was never a sports card collector as a kid, but said "That was fun" about seeing his first card being produced.

Cichy enters training camp at 6-2 and 235 pounds.

"It's a good playing weight. I feel pretty quick and pretty fast," he said.

He'll have to be at the top of his game to gain the coaches' attention. With four pre-season games, he said he's got a short window of game time to make a positive impression on the coaches. Cichy said it's been somewhat of an adjustment, getting used to the terminology that the Bucs use on defense. There is a great deal of competition for playing time, with the Bucs being deep at the linebacker position.

"If I'm going to make the team, it'll be on special teams," Cichy said.

That should put Cichy in his comfort zone. As a walk-on with the Wisconsin Badgers, Cichy grabbed the attention of the coaches with his relentless effort on special teams. He's hoping that combination works for him again in Tampa Bay.