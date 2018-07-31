Fall high school sports practices begin this week

Here is the information for the local teams that will be opening practice in the next two weeks.

Football

New Richmond: The Tigers will begin practice under new coach Reggie Larson this Wednesday. Check-in will happen at 2:45 p.m., with practice running from 3-8 p.m. Practice will also run from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with a 9 a.m.-1 p.m. practice session scheduled for Saturday.

Somerset: The Spartans will begin the season with practices this Wednesday through Saturday, from 8-11:30 a.m. each day.

St. Croix Central: The Panthers will begin practice this week on Wednesday. They will practice from 8-11 a.m. each day, Wednesday through Saturday, and then continue that schedule through next week.

Girls Golf

New Richmond: The Tiger golfers will begin the 2018 season at 7:30 a.m. next Monday at the New Richmond Golf Club driving range, followed by nine holes at The Links. The Tigers will also meet at the driving range at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Somerset: The Spartans will see the return of Bill Powers as the team's head coach for the 2018 season. The Spartans will open practice next Monday at 8 a.m. at Bristol Ridge Golf Club and will meet there at 8 a.m. each day through Thursday.

St. Croix Central: The Panthers will begin practice on Monday, Aug. 6. Each day that week they will practice from 9 a.m.-noon at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.

New Richmond girls tennis

The Tigers begin the 2018 season on Monday, Aug. 6, with a team meeting at the high school large forum room from 3-6 p.m. Two-a-day practices will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 7. They will be held at 7-9 a.m. and 6-8:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

New Richmond: The New Richmond boys soccer will start its season the week of Aug. 6-10 with captains' practices at Starr Elementary from 9-11 a.m. Tryouts for the team will be held the week of Aug. 13-17 from 8-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the high school practice field.

Somerset: The Somerset boys soccer team opens practices on Monday, Aug. 13, with practices from 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. They repeat that schedule on Wednesday. On Tuesday and Thursday of that week they will practice from 2-4 p.m. and on Friday they will practice from 2-5 p.m.

Volleyball and cross country practice schedules will be listed next week.