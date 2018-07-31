Fall high school sports practices begin this week
Fall sports all over Wisconsin are kicking into gear this week.
Football is the first team to begin practices, with the WIAA opening up practices for the 2018 season this Wednesday. Girls golf and girls tennis teams all over the state will be allowed to begin their practice schedules next Monday.
Here is the information for the local teams that will be opening practice in the next two weeks.
Football
New Richmond: The Tigers will begin practice under new coach Reggie Larson this Wednesday. Check-in will happen at 2:45 p.m., with practice running from 3-8 p.m. Practice will also run from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with a 9 a.m.-1 p.m. practice session scheduled for Saturday.
Somerset: The Spartans will begin the season with practices this Wednesday through Saturday, from 8-11:30 a.m. each day.
St. Croix Central: The Panthers will begin practice this week on Wednesday. They will practice from 8-11 a.m. each day, Wednesday through Saturday, and then continue that schedule through next week.
Girls Golf
New Richmond: The Tiger golfers will begin the 2018 season at 7:30 a.m. next Monday at the New Richmond Golf Club driving range, followed by nine holes at The Links. The Tigers will also meet at the driving range at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Somerset: The Spartans will see the return of Bill Powers as the team's head coach for the 2018 season. The Spartans will open practice next Monday at 8 a.m. at Bristol Ridge Golf Club and will meet there at 8 a.m. each day through Thursday.
St. Croix Central: The Panthers will begin practice on Monday, Aug. 6. Each day that week they will practice from 9 a.m.-noon at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.
New Richmond girls tennis
The Tigers begin the 2018 season on Monday, Aug. 6, with a team meeting at the high school large forum room from 3-6 p.m. Two-a-day practices will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 7. They will be held at 7-9 a.m. and 6-8:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
New Richmond: The New Richmond boys soccer will start its season the week of Aug. 6-10 with captains' practices at Starr Elementary from 9-11 a.m. Tryouts for the team will be held the week of Aug. 13-17 from 8-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the high school practice field.
Somerset: The Somerset boys soccer team opens practices on Monday, Aug. 13, with practices from 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. They repeat that schedule on Wednesday. On Tuesday and Thursday of that week they will practice from 2-4 p.m. and on Friday they will practice from 2-5 p.m.
Volleyball and cross country practice schedules will be listed next week.