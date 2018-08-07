Fall sports getting underway in area schools

All three area football teams will be competing in scrimmages on Friday. New Richmond's football team will compete in the Chippewa Falls scrimmage, starting at 10 a.m. St. Croix Central will take part in the Osceola scrimmage, starting at 10 a.m. Somerset will be part of the scrimmage that starts at noon on Friday at Rice Lake. New Richmond will also host a C team scrimmage at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Next week, volleyball, cross country and boys soccer will get their seasons underway. Listed below is the starting information for each of those teams. For further information, contact the team coaches are the high school offices.

Volleyball

New Richmond: The Tigers begin tryouts next Monday, Aug. 13 with two sessions of practice. The first session is from 8:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a session from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The team will follow that schedule Tuesday and Wednesday, before breaking into varsity, junior varsity and freshman schedules beginning on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Somerset: The Spartans start practice next Monday, Aug. 13. They will practice from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 16.

St. Croix Central: The Panthers will practice each day of their first week from 3;30-7:30 p.m. That schedule begins next Monday, Aug. 13.

Cross Country

New Richmond: The Tiger cross country team will begin two-a-day practices on Monday, Aug. 13. The team will practice in the morning from 7-9 a.m. all week and from 5-7 p.m. through Wednesday. On Thursday, Aug. 16, the team will hold its annual Alumni Meet/team time trial at 6 p.m.

St. Croix Central: The Panthers will hit the road next Monday. The practices will start at the high school each day for the next two weeks, beginning at 7:30 a.m. each day.

Somerset: The Spartans begin practice on Monday, Aug. 13. They will practice from 8-10 a.m. each day that week at the high school.

Boys soccer

New Richmond: The Tigers held captains' practices last week. Tryouts for the team will be held the week of Aug. 13-17 from 8-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the high school practice field.

Somerset: The Somerset boys soccer team opens practices on Monday, Aug. 13, with practices from 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. They repeat that schedule on Wednesday. On Tuesday and Thursday of that week they will practice from 2-4 p.m. and on Friday they will practice from 2-5 p.m.