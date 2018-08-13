Varsity sports schedule for the week of Aug. 13-18
Here is the varsity sports schedule for the week of Aug. 13-18 for the New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central teams.
Monday, Aug. 13
Girls Tennis: New Richmond at Bay Port, 8 a.m.
Girls Golf: New Richmond at Osceola, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer: New Richmond at Blaine scrimmage, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Girls Golf: New Richmond josts tournament, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Girls Golf: New Richmond at Bristol Ridge Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis: New Richmond at Altoona, 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 17
Girls Golf: New Richmond at La Crosse, 9 a.m.
Football: New Richmond at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Volleyball: New Richmond at Amery scrimmage, 10:30 a.m.Somerset
Monday, Aug. 13
Thursday, Aug. 16
Girls Golf: Somerset hosts meet at Bristol Ridge Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 17
Football: Somerset at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Volleyball: Somerset at Clear Lake scrimmage, 9 a.m.St. Croix Central
Monday, Aug. 13
Girls Golf: Osceola at Osceola, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Girls Golf: St. Croix Central at Bristol Ridge Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 17
Football: Durand at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Volleyball: St. Croix Central at Amery scrimmage, 10:30 a.m.