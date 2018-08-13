Search
    Varsity sports schedule for the week of Aug. 13-18

    By Dave Newman Today at 6:54 a.m.

    Here is the varsity sports schedule for the week of Aug. 13-18 for the New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central teams.

    New Richmond

    Monday, Aug. 13

    Girls Tennis: New Richmond at Bay Port, 8 a.m.

    Girls Golf: New Richmond at Osceola, 9 a.m.

    Boys Soccer: New Richmond at Blaine scrimmage, 9 a.m.

    Wednesday, Aug. 15

    Girls Golf: New Richmond josts tournament, 9 a.m.

    Thursday, Aug. 16

    Girls Golf: New Richmond at Bristol Ridge Golf Club, 9 a.m.

    Girls Tennis: New Richmond at Altoona, 10 a.m.

    Friday, Aug. 17

    Girls Golf: New Richmond at La Crosse, 9 a.m.

    Girls Tennis: New Richmond at Altoona, 10 a.m.

    Football: New Richmond at River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Aug. 18

    Volleyball: New Richmond at Amery scrimmage, 10:30 a.m.

    Somerset

    Monday, Aug. 13

    Girls Golf: New Richmond at Osceola, 9 a.m.

    Thursday, Aug. 16

    Girls Golf: Somerset hosts meet at Bristol Ridge Golf Club, 9 a.m.

    Friday, Aug. 17

    Football: Somerset at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Aug. 18

    Volleyball: Somerset at Clear Lake scrimmage, 9 a.m.

    St. Croix Central

    Monday, Aug. 13

    Girls Golf: Osceola at Osceola, 9 a.m.

    Thursday, Aug. 16

    Girls Golf: St. Croix Central at Bristol Ridge Golf Club, 9 a.m.

    Friday, Aug. 17

    Football: Durand at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Aug. 18

    Volleyball: St. Croix Central at Amery scrimmage, 10:30 a.m.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
