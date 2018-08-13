Varsity sports schedule for the week of Aug. 13-18

New Richmond

Monday, Aug. 13

Girls Tennis: New Richmond at Bay Port, 8 a.m.

Girls Golf: New Richmond at Osceola, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer: New Richmond at Blaine scrimmage, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Girls Golf: New Richmond josts tournament, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Girls Golf: New Richmond at Bristol Ridge Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis: New Richmond at Altoona, 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

Girls Golf: New Richmond at La Crosse, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis: New Richmond at Altoona, 10 a.m.

Football: New Richmond at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Volleyball: New Richmond at Amery scrimmage, 10:30 a.m.

Somerset

Monday, Aug. 13

Thursday, Aug. 16

Girls Golf: Somerset hosts meet at Bristol Ridge Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

Football: Somerset at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Volleyball: Somerset at Clear Lake scrimmage, 9 a.m.

St. Croix Central

Monday, Aug. 13

Girls Golf: Osceola at Osceola, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Girls Golf: St. Croix Central at Bristol Ridge Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

Football: Durand at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Volleyball: St. Croix Central at Amery scrimmage, 10:30 a.m.