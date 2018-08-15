The success of the past two seasons led to the WIAA Division 4 state championship in 2016. Last year, the Panthers again reached the Division 4 state championship game, losing to Lodi in overtime, 17-10.

There is plenty of talent returning, but the Panthers do have significant holes to fill due to graduation. They start on the line with the graduation of Chris Matteson and Hunter Schmidt and include quarterback Collin Nelson.

The attack for the Panthers on both sides of the ball this season will be led by senior Ryan Larson. Larson has already amassed two tremendous seasons. As the team's fullback last season, he rushed for 1,391 yards, including 149 yards in the state championship game. In the 2016 state championship season, Larson rushed for 1,449 yards, including 158 in the state title victory.

The success of the past two seasons has led to strong interest in football at Central. There are 78 players on the roster to start the season.

Fullback gets the majority of the carries in Central's offense, so Larson and senior Keagen Berg are both expected to get plenty of time there. Larson dealt with injuries both of the past two seasons and the coaches want to do all they can to keep him healthy through this season. Central coach Tony DiSalvo said Larson starts the season feeling the best he has in a couple years.

Team health is a big concern for the coaches. The Panthers only had one game last year where they had the entire starting lineup available.

Berg will also see time at halfback, where he and Mike Steinmetz are listed as starters entering the season. Zac Holme and Jasyn Bachtell will also get carries at halfback.

The injuries last season created opportunities for younger players. When Nelson was hurt at the end of the 2017 regular season, Austin Kopacz stepped in and led the Panthers to a win in the playoff opener against Mauston. Kopacz begins the season as the starting quarterback with his younger brother, Trevor, as his backup. Trevor will also see time at halfback.

Injuries are already a factor at receiver. Senior Peyton Nogal broke his foot playing basketball this summer. The coaches hope he can be back by the fourth game. Senior Will Soderberg will miss his second straight season because of an injury. A hip injury ended his junior season and a knee injury suffered this summer will take him out for his senior season.

Nogal will work into the receiver mix, along with Derek Myer, Braeden Bloom, Luke Holme and Kelson Klin. They can all be shifted between tight end and wide receiver, depending upon the set.

There are plenty of changes along the offensive line. To start the season, junior Josh Woodington will line up at center. Nate Berends shifts from center to guard and Joe Hueg moves from tackle to guard. Freshman Carson Hinzman is already in the mix for game time at guard. Garret Henrichsen and Corben Klatt are the leading contenders at tackle, with Logan Knapton, Oliver Olsen, Kelton Rozeboom, Logan Johnson and Brandon Nerby all in contention.

Many of those linemen will also be in the rotation for the defensive front. It starts with Berends, Hueg and Woodington and includes Klatt and Anthony Gresafe. Henrichsen and Myer get the start at defensive end, with Nogal, Zac Holme, Nogal, Klin and Sam Spaeth all in the plans.

Larson, Berg and Bloom head up the linebacker corps, with Mason Dado and Zac Holme offering good depth.

Steinmetz returns at one cornerback spot. Trevor Kopacz, Scott Mousel, Hunter Hoolihan and Gabe Siler are competing for the other spot. Steinmetz is one of the best corners in the area.

"When you can take their best receiver out of the game, that makes a big difference," DiSalvo said of Steinmetz's ability as a shutdown corner.

Austin Kopacz will start at free safety, with Siler and Zavier Sentinella in reserve.

Myer is back as one of the top kickers and punter in the area, but he'll get competition from sophomore Jackson Pettit.

The Panthers will get to play six regular season games at home this season. They got the extra home game because this week's season opener has been shifted from Durand to Central. Durand is installing artificial turf at its field and the installation is not complete.

There is a sense of confidence in watching the Panthers. The experience of the past two seasons has taught them what it takes to reach the sport's pinnacle.

"We have the same expectations," DiSalvo said. "We want to win the conference title and ultimately get back to Camp Randall."

DiSalvo said that won't be easy. Osceola hasn't lost a Middle Border Conference game in three years and DiSalvo said New Richmond and Somerset are also very talented teams.