2018 Preview: It's a new era for New Richmond football

The new era begins under head coach Reggie Larson. Larson takes over from former coach Keith Badger, who left New Richmond to accept the activities director position at Faribault (Minn.) High School.

Larson has many of the same traits that made Badger successful. They both accepted the positions at a young age, have excellent football pedigrees, and have a boundless energy for football and coaching.

Larson was part of the state championship program as a player at Somerset High School. He then played at UW-River Falls, where he was an All-WIAC offensive lineman. He is the son of long-time Somerset football coach Bruce Larson. His hiring at the age of 23 raised some eyebrows, but his work in the first month of coaching has drawn high grades.

There are also similarities in the expectations placed upon players. Larson said accountability, leadership and selfless service are traits the players are expected to display.

There is also a good deal of carryover in the coaching staff, which has helped to make a quick and clean transition. Offensive coordinator Jason Eckert has stayed on board and the Tigers will run the same offense this season that they did under Badger.

The coaching continuity is important because there was a fair amount of turnover on offense, especially in the backfield. Juniors Joey Kidder and Tim Salmon are competing for the starting quarterback position. They are both tall, rangy and athletic.

Larson said three running backs will all see playing time, because they each bring something different to the attack. Cooper Strand, Joe Powers and Talon Seckora are all expected to get carries, as they provide different aspects of strength and speed to the attack.

The most experience returning for the Tigers is in the line. That starts with Nick Anderson at center. Charlie Tornio and Wyatt Carper will man the guard positions. Tanner Carver and Trevor Turner will be the tackles. Anders LeMire can step in anywhere along the line.

“We can move and they’re fighters,” Larson said of the linemen. “They are tough kids.”

The Tigers have a number of quality options at receiver. Cole Effertz, Drew Momchilovich, Noah Kirchoff and Nolan Eckert provide the team with athletic, experienced receivers.

Larson said the offense will continue to take the same approach that has worked well the past several seasons.

“What we’re doing is very solid schematic-wise. We’re taking what the defense is giving us. We’ve got talented kids (on offense), kids who can get the job done,” Larson said.

Larson will head up the team’s defense and the Tigers will play a double-flex style that is currently used in Somerset and at UW-River Falls, where Larson’s brother, Rocky, is the defensive coordinator.

Success in this defense starts up the middle. Larson said LeMire has looked very good at noseguard in the preseason, with Carper and Turner also capable of stepping in. The two flex positions will be handled by a combination of Christian Germain, Kirchoff and Carver. There’s also a rotation at the defensive end positions, between Anderson, Tornio and Jacob Crowson.

The coaches are excited about the promise the linebackers showed in the preseason. Strand will be the middle linebacker with Effertz and Braeden Gefeke on the outside.

“That’s three pretty heady kids,” Larson said, adding that there’s good depth at linebacker with Salmon, Dalton Grove and Peyton Pohl able to step in.

Powers has shown excellent range in the preseason as the team’s free safety. Seckora has nailed down one of the cornerback positions. The other corner is an open competition between Josiah Hanson, Kidder and Momchilovich.

Larson said the speed and swarming mentality has been one of the strongest attributes of the defense.

Interest continues to grow in football in New Richmond. There are 92 players out for the team this season.

While in college, Larson paid close attention to the Middle Border Conference and has a good idea of what the Tigers will be facing this season.

“We’re going to try to contend for a Middle Border title,” Larson projected. “I think (St. Croix) Central’s going to be tough and Somerset too.”