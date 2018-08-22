Football: Somerset gets Ruffed up in season opener

The Somerset coaches looked like they'd been blindsided by J.J. Watt, that's how surprised they were with the team's performance at Bloomer.

"Going in, I thought we were ready," said Somerset coach Bruce Larson. "At our scrimmage, I thought we had a pretty good idea what was going on."

The Spartans weren't prepared for what hit them at Bloomer. The Spartans ran up against the Rufs, Zach and Caleb, who accounted for 372 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

There appeared to be nerves affecting the Spartans in the first quarter, where they fell behind 20-0. Bloomer took the opening kickoff and drove 69 yards in 12 plays for the score.

Bloomer followed with two quick scores and the Spartans were suddenly facing a 20-0 deficit.

Give the Spartans credit for fighting back. The offense began to heat up in the second quarter. The spark was fullback Jack Peterson, who broke free on a fullback trap play and the Bloomer defenders couldn't catch him. It resulted in a 65-yard touchdown. Peterson was the Spartans' main offensive weapon, finishing with 169 yards rushing.

Somerset then got a break when Bloomer muffed a punt and Somerset recovered at the Bloomer 35. The Spartans began to get the ball to the edges of the Bloomer defense and good things happened. The Spartans drove quickly, with quarterback Will Piletich cutting up off tackle for a 15-yard score that cut Bloomer's lead to 20-13.

The game turned on the final minutes of the first half. Bloomer scored to take advantage. Somerset had a chance to match that score in the final seconds of the half, but the threat ended on two fumbles and a penalty.

Somerset's special teams did not have a good night and that showed most in the third quarter. A bad snap on a Spartan punt set up Bloomer's first score of the second half. The Spartans then failed to cover the ensuing kickoff, setting Bloomer up for another touchdown.

This Friday, Somerset may face an even tougher opponent when it hosts Superior.

"We've got to block better, to tackle better," Larson said, emphasizing that the Spartans got pushed around up front by Bloomer.

Bloomer 50, Somerset 19

Scoring

B -- Zach Ruf, 12 yard run (attempt failed)

B -- Caleb Ruf, 67 yard run (attempt failed)

B -- C. Ruf, 44 yard run (Z.Ruf run)

S -- Jack Peterson, 65 yard run (Dylan Sayers kick)

S -- Will Piletich, 15 yard run (kick failed)

B -- Z.Ruf, 4 yard run (pass failed)

B -- C.Ruf, 21 yard run (C.Ruf pass from Z.Ruf)

B -- Z.Ruf, 6 yard run (Z.Ruf run)

B -- Z.Ruf, 12 yard run (Bradley Sarauer pass from Z.Ruf)

S -- Roy Hale, 1 yard run (run failed)

Somerset rushing

Jack Peterson 21-169; Will Piletich 7-29; Tate Pitcher 3-14; Roy Hale 7-12; Ryan Kelly 2-5; Dylan Sayers 1-(-5); Riley McGurran 1-(-6); Jared Grahovac-(-8)

Somerset passing

Will Piletich 0-2-0; Ryan Kelly 0-1-0

Somerset receiving

None