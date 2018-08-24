Somerset knew it was facing an uphill battle in taking on Superior. Somerset kept the game close for much of the night, before Superior pulled away for a 41-20 win.

New Richmond

The Tigers did some outstanding things in Friday’s game, but Rice Lake’s big play ability proved too much for the Tigers. The Tigers opened the game with a scoring drive that took up 8:35 of the first quarter. Rice Lake matched that touchdown on the ensuing kickoff. Rice Lake only ended up running one offensive play in the first quarter.

Rice Lake scored early in the second quarter and from there, the teams traded scores most of the game. The Tigers would grind out long, productive drives and Rice Lake would score off big plays. Joey Kidder and Cooper Strand scored on runs in the first half. Tim Salmon then hit Nolan Eckert for a 29-yard touchdown pass, to put the Tigers ahead 21-20 at halftime.

Rice Lake scored first in the second half. A 29-yard scoring run from Strand cut the Warrior lead to 28-27. Rice Lake scored again with 7:28 left. The two-point conversion made the margin 36-27. But the game wasn’t over. In the final minutes, the Tigers drove 96 yards. Drew Momchilovich caught a 4-yard pass from Kidder, cutting the lead to 36-33.

The Tigers tried an onside kick and it worked, with Strand recovering the ball at the Rice Lake 47. The Tigers tried four more passes, but all were incomplete, as the clock ran out.

The Tigers had 380 yards of total offense, compared to 349 for Rice Lake. Strand led the Tiger offense with 91 yards rushing.

St. Croix Central

The Panthers put a pounding on Elk Mound. Central led 35-0 at halftime and the Panthers were able to comfortably run out the clock in the second half.

Central’s offense was led by senior Ryan Larson. He only carried the ball eight times, but he still gained 168 yards and three of his carries went for touchdowns.

Somerset

Somerset was the equal of its large opponent from the north on Friday. Somerset led the game 14-13 at halftime. Jack Peterson scored on a 35-yard run late in the first quarter for Somerset’s first score. Peterson scored again with eight minutes left in the half to put Somerset up 14-7. Superior reeled off the next five touchdowns, before Peterson scored the final tally of the night.

Peterson led Somerset with 151 yards rushing and Will Piletich rushed for 78 yards.