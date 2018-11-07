Area athletes earning academic honors

Academic All-State Football

The Somerset and St. Croix Central football teams were both well represented on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association 2018 Academic All-State Team. Somerset had six seniors who received all-state honors and Central had five seniors who were honored.

Receiving honors from Somerset were Nick Bushinger, Caleb Getschel, Hunter Young, Cole Erickson, Roy Hale and Jack Peterson. St. Croix Central athletes who were honored were Austin Kopacz, Jasyn Bachtell, Dylan Lane, Nate Berends and Will Soderberg.

St. Croix Central and Somerset were both honored for their team-wide emphasis on studies by receiving WFCA Team Academic All-State Awards. Central was honored because its 12 seniors have a combined grade point average of 3.524. Somerset was honored because its 13 seniors have a combined grade point average of 3.376.

To receive WFCA team honors, a team's seniors must have an average cumulative grade point average of 3.33 or higher. To earn individual honors, a student must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 and be a senior letterwinner.

Academic All-State Girls Golf

Parker Chladek, Hanna Wehausen, Brooklyn Mishler and Hannah Schwechler of the St. Croix Central girls golf team were all named as Academic All-State athletes in their sport. Mara Erickson was honored from the Somerset girls team.

Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria: Criteria include: 1) A cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, 2) participation in at least 75 percent of their team's varsity matches, and 3) are at least a sophomore in high school.

The emphasis and pride that is placed on academics is reflected by the St. Croix Central girls, who had all players who reached the participation criteria receive all-state honors.

"The girls actually set this as a goal for the team to focus on getting good grades in classes throughout the season and to receive the team GPA award for our fall sport teams here at SCC," said Central girls golf coach Logan Kimberly. "We started this as an annual goal when last year we had all five individuals make academic all-state as well as our team win 1st place for academic all-state in Division 2."

Team activities

Teams often conduct group activities that get the athletes involved within the community. A recent example of that was when the seniors from the St. Croix Central football team spent several hours volunteering at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County at the Roberts Senior Center. They helped with the Monster Mash Bingo Bash, helped serve meals and assisted in a number of ways. And they did this on the day of a recent playoff game when there weren't classes on a Friday.

"They represented your school district very well and the participants truly enjoyed their presence," said Community Services Coordinator Amy Roemhild of the ADRC.

Central football coach Tony DiSalvo said the football players enjoyed being able to help in this activity.

"We've got some great character kids," he said.