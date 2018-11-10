Central will play in the Division 4 state championship game at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Central will face Racine St. Catherine’s, which defeated Lakeside Lutheran 30-28 in the other state semifinal game. St. Croix Central and Racine St. Catherine’s both bring 13-0 records into the state championship game.

This was the same matchup that happened in 2016, where Central won the sectional title and then defeated River Valley 49-28 in the state championship game. Last year, Central reached the Division 4 state title game, but was defeated by Lodi, 17-10.

The weather provided an added layer of difficulty to Friday’s game at Stanley-Boyd, with a whipping wind adding to bone-chilling temperatures. The cold appeared to hamper the Panthers in the opening minutes of the game. Central fumbled the ball away in its first two possessions of the game. Little Chute took advantage of both turnovers. Those touchdowns put Central at a 13-0 disadvantage wit 3:40 elapsed in the game.

It was late in the first quarter that Central put together a drive that will live on in team history. Little Chute punted the ball to the Central 1-yard line. The Panthers then went on a 16-play, 99-yard march that stretched into the second quarter. It was Panther ball control at its finest. The drive was capped on a 2-yard blast by senior fullback Ryan Larson.

In that drive, the Panthers found their composure and confidence and they were clearly the better team the rest of the game. The Panthers forced Little Chute into a punt, and the Panthers immediately capitalized. Larson met a Little Chute defender in the hole, but like so many times this season, Larson led that defender crumpled on the turf. Larson broke away for a 48-yard touchdown and Jackson Pettit’s extra point kick gave Central a 14-13 lead. The Panthers would never trail again.

Little Chute has to play into the wind in the second quarter. That resulted in a short punt late in the quarter, giving Central the ball at the Little Chute 45 with 2:35 left on the clock. Austin Kopacz gained 18 yards on the first play and the Panthers drove for the score. Larson scored on a 2-yard blast with 11 seconds remaining in the half. Central carried a 21-13 lead into halftime.

Little Chute showed why it was unbeaten with a 62-yard drive to open the second half. Most of that yardage was covered by passing, and the Mustangs’ score cut the lead to 21-19.

Larson immediately answered that score. On the Panthers’ first play after the kickoff, Larson broke free for an 86-yard touchdown run. While Larson doesn’t get credit for his speed, you don’t see defenders catching up to him when he breaks into the open field. That score upped Central’s lead to 27-19.

Little Chute still had the wind at its back and the Mustangs hit a 39-yard pass to the Central 1-yard line. That set up the fourth score by Little Chute fullback Bryce Schumaker. The Mustangs tried a pass for a two-point conversion that would have tied the game, but Kopacz made a diving deflection to prevent the ball from reaching the receiver.

The fourth quarter was all Central. The Panthers opened the quarter with a 64-yard scoring drive. Larson again did the honors, this time on a 5-yard run. Pettit’s kick made the score 34-25, meaning Little Chute would need to score twice to overtake the Panthers. That wasn’t going to happen.

Little Chute tried passing into the wind, but with futile results. On fourth down, Central defensive back Trevor Kopacz cut in front of a Little Chute receiver, carrying the interception 25 yards for the touchdown. The Panthers now led 41-25 with 6:19 remaining.

The Central defense also stopped Little Chute on downs in its next possession. This time it was halfback Keagen Berg who scored, breaking away for 24 yards for the final touchdown of the game.