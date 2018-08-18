More than 130 kids took part in the NRGC youth program this summer, culminating in the youth championship tournament on Thursday, July 27.

The winners in each of the six youth brackets are pictured here.

Ross Johnson, the PGA pro and club general manager, said there was a great deal of progress shown by the youth golfers during the summer. Johnson said there was a good balance between boys and girls in the program and throughout the age levels. The boys 10-11 age group had the biggest turnout for the club championships.

Johnson credited the New Richmond High School golf teams with being a big reason for the smooth program this year. Both Tiger golf teams were involved in the program's instruction. Johnson said organizers planned for one adult and one high school player to be working at each of the stations with the young golfers.

The adult club championships at NRGC will be played this weekend.