    Youth program continues to flourish at New Richmond Golf Club

    By Dave Newman Today at 2:33 p.m.
    The top finishers in the New Richmond Golf Club youth championships, boys 9 and under division were (from left) Evan Curtis (second) and Brock Germain (first). Not pictured is third place finisher Luke Quade.1 / 5
    The top finishers in the girls 9-and-under division at the New Richmond Golf Club youth championships included are (from left) Molly Curtis (second) and Miley Covey (first). Not pictured are Sikora Gibson and Claire Ziller, who tied for third place.2 / 5
    The top finishers in the girls 10-11 division of the youth championships at the New Richmond Golf Club for 2018 include (from left) Lindsay Patee (first), Lyla Ptacek (second) and Regan Hayes (third).3 / 5
    In the girls 12-and-over division of the New Richmond Golf Club youth championships, the top finishers were (from left) McKenna Kelly (second), Nora Harris (first, tie), Ava Pesha (first, tie) and Claire Harris (third).4 / 5
    Want to know the secret to the success of the New Richmond High School golf teams?

    Start with the youth program held each summer at the New Richmond Golf Club.

    More than 130 kids took part in the NRGC youth program this summer, culminating in the youth championship tournament on Thursday, July 27.

    The winners in each of the six youth brackets are pictured here.

    Ross Johnson, the PGA pro and club general manager, said there was a great deal of progress shown by the youth golfers during the summer. Johnson said there was a good balance between boys and girls in the program and throughout the age levels. The boys 10-11 age group had the biggest turnout for the club championships.

    Johnson credited the New Richmond High School golf teams with being a big reason for the smooth program this year. Both Tiger golf teams were involved in the program's instruction. Johnson said organizers planned for one adult and one high school player to be working at each of the stations with the young golfers.

    The adult club championships at NRGC will be played this weekend.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
