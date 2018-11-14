Search
    Two NRHS Tigers sign national college letters of intent

    By Dave Newman Today at 3:42 p.m.
    Maggie Veenendall, her parents, and Tiger coach Neal Ziller were present for her letter of intent signing.1 / 2
    Jade Williams is shown signing her letter of intent to Marian University with her dad at her side.2 / 2

    Two New Richmond High School female all-state athletes signed national college letters of intent on Wednesday.

    New Richmond golfer Maggie Veenendall is headed to the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, S.D. Jade Williams, the leading scorer of the Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team, is headed to Marian University in Fond du Lac.

    Veenendall is a three-time Middle Border Conference girls golf Player of the Year. She is one of several golfers from the Twin Cities area who have signed to play at Sioux Falls.

    Williams earned all-state honors for the Western Wisconsin Stars cooperative team last winter. The Stars play their first games of the 2018-19 season next week.

    Both Veenendall and Williams plan to pursue careers in the medical field.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

