Two NRHS Tigers sign national college letters of intent
Two New Richmond High School female all-state athletes signed national college letters of intent on Wednesday.
New Richmond golfer Maggie Veenendall is headed to the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, S.D. Jade Williams, the leading scorer of the Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team, is headed to Marian University in Fond du Lac.
Veenendall is a three-time Middle Border Conference girls golf Player of the Year. She is one of several golfers from the Twin Cities area who have signed to play at Sioux Falls.
Williams earned all-state honors for the Western Wisconsin Stars cooperative team last winter. The Stars play their first games of the 2018-19 season next week.
Both Veenendall and Williams plan to pursue careers in the medical field.