Cheers for Somerset: Five All-Americans

During the camp, the teams learned new material to be used on the sidelines as well as skills that will be beneficial during the competitive season. As a part of the camp, cheerleaders were given the opportunity to tryout for All American, where they were scored on a performance of a jump, a cheer and a dance.

At the conclusion of the tryout, five of the team members were named All-American: Violet Cavett (12), Shyann Erickson (10), Emmaly Fitch (9), Danielle Kitzerow (10) and Abby Thompson (6). With this honor, they are invited to perform in the London New Year's Eve Parade (high school) or the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour (middle school).