New Richmond runners get good look at Division 1 competition

John Haasch was the leader for the New Richmond boys junior varsity team that ran in the Somerset Invitational last Thursday.

Having to compete in Division 1 in the WIAA tournaments is a big challenge for the New Richmond cross country teams. The Tigers saw just how big it is for 2016 when they competed at the Menomonie Relays on Saturday.

Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial dominated the meets. The young Tiger squads finished back in the pack in both races.

Hudson dominated the boys race in incredible fashion, with five of the top seven finishers. New Richmond’s boys ranked seventh among the 10 teams in their half of the meet. The Tiger girls placed eighth among the 11 teams in the girls meet.

Both New Richmond squads are extremely young. Ryan Greer was the only senior boy running in the varsity lineup for the Tigers on Saturday, with Lexi Brown and Mallory Kelly as the only seniors in the Tiger top eight.

The Tigers don’t have the elite runners like in past years, but they have good packs of talented young runners who are quickly learning the sport. Tiger coach Beth Kelly said the boys team has 10 runners who are competing for varsity spots. An example is Landon Carney, who ran JV on Saturday, but was the Tigers’ seventh overall time in the final results.

Dylan Wachter and Jack Pearson are established as the top Tiger boys. On Saturday, sophomores Max Fore and Cole Eastep stepped up their times to be the third and fourth Tiger runners.

Brown and Kelly ran together as the top Tiger girls on Saturday, placing 24th and 25th overall. The rest of the varsity lineup was freshmen and sophomores, led by freshman Lauren Johnson, who was the Tigers’ third finisher. Sophomore Bailey Hubmer was slotted as the Tigers’ eight runner, but she moved up to be the team’s fifth overall finisher.

The New Richmond junior varsity runners competed against five varsity teams in last Thursday’s Somerset Invitational and both Tiger squads took third place in the meet. John Haasch was the top finisher for the Tiger boys, placing fifth overall. Darrian Grant, Tony Graham, Andrew Kilibarda and Sid Peck were also top 20 finishers in the meet.

The top finisher for the Tiger girls was Collette Harrold, who took ninth place. Also finishing in the top 20 for the Tigers were Ivy Halvorson, Abby Groth, Ravyn Swanson and Mallory Ballard.

The next competition for the Tigers arrives next Tuesday when they compete at the Hudson Invitational.