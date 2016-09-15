Kalli Cress (15) is one of two veteran setters who will orchestrate the Panther attack from the setter position this season.

Grantsburg’s volleyball program is one of the benchmark programs in western Wisconsin.

The St. Croix Central volleyball team nearly pulled off an upset of the state-ranked Grantsburg team on Saturday in Grantsburg’s home tournament. It was the only loss in six matches for the St. Croix Central girls last week.

The Panthers went 3-1 on Saturday with wins over New Richmond, Prairie Farm and Spring Valley. Central recorded dual meet wins over Plum City and Spring Valley last week.

Panther coach Mindy Widiker was focused on the loss of the week after the Panthers lost to Grantsburg 25-23, 25-22. Grantsburg held a 12-1 lead in the second set before the Panthers surged back.

“We were right there,” Widiker said, saying she was pleased with how her team fought back in the second set.

She said one of the assets of the team this season is its balanced hitting. Outside hitters Katie Koerper and Abbie Widiker lead the team in kills in most matches, but middles Claire Frankiewicz and Mia Krogseng have also put up needed kill totals to keep opposing defenses honest.

Competing evenly with a state-ranked power like Grantsburg shows how far the Panthers have come in one season.

“They’ve taken great strides. They’ve worked diligently,” Coach Widiker said.

The Middle Border Conference season for the Panthers starts this Thursday with a home match against Ellsworth. The Panthers will play at New Richmond next Tuesday. Coach Widiker said the MBC is packed with excellent teams this season and that every match will be a tough test for the Panthers.