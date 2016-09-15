Busy Somerset volleyball team ready to start MBC schedule

Somerset’s Avery Gunther (14) and Haley Bassett (3) go up for a block attempt during action in the recent River Falls quad meet.

The Somerset volleyball doesn’t play this week until Thursday and the Spartans are glad for the break.

After playing 22 games last week, the scheduling gives the Spartans a bit of time to get refreshed before opening their Middle Border Conference schedule this Thursday. The Spartans will play at home Thursday and they drew a tough assignment, with defending MBC champion Osceola as the visiting team. This will be Somerset’s first home match of the season. The Spartans will face another tough MBC opponent next Tuesday when they travel to Prescott.

Last week included tournaments in Cumberland and Hudson and a dual match at Colfax as the Spartans continued to trek all around western Wisconsin for matches.

The week started exceptionally well for the Spartans with a sweep of matches at Cumberland. They easily defeated Glenwood City and Cumberland, but had a battle on their hands against Mercer. Somerset won the opening game 25-14 but Mercer took the second 25-13. Somerset battled back to win the finale, 15-9.

The Spartans had another battle on their hands Thursday at Colfax, facing one of the top teams from the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. This match went the full five games, with Colfax taking the final game 15-8.

“It was a well-played match by both teams,” said Somerset coach Sarah Praschak. “Little things broke down in the last game.”

Facing challenging opposition continued for the Spartans on Saturday in Hudson’s tournament. The Spartans defeated Superior and Baldwin-Woodville but lost the Menomonie and Bloomer, with the final match going three games.

The Spartans end the pre-season with an 11-7 record. Praschak said she is highly encouraged with how the team is performing heading into the MBC season. She said left-side hitters Haley Bassett and Tori Martell are averaging nearly 10 kills per match between them. She said middles Kaitlyn Struemke and Avery Gunther are getting quicker to get themselves in better position for blocking.

Serve receiving and serves are areas the Spartans continue to handle well. They had just two missed serves in the five games at Colfax and four misses in the tournament at Hudson. Praschak said these are signs of a team moving in the right direction.

“We can see the maturity start to develop on the court. They don’t show any nervousness about performing the basic skills,” she said.