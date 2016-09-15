Somerset soccer team working through key injuries

Somerset’s Jack Lambert (12) boots the ball ahead from the midfield during action in a recent win over Ashland.

Despite injuries to two of the team’s leading scorers, the Somerset boys soccer team was able to win a pair of Middle Border Conference games last week.

The Spartans defeated Cumberland 6-0 last Tuesday. The Spartans then went on the road to Hayward on Thursday. The game was scoreless for more than 70 minutes, but Somerset managed to hold onto a 1-0 victory.

The Spartans played most of last week without their two top returning goal scorers from 2015, Max McMeeken and James Clute. Both are dealing with quad injuries.

They weren’t needed last Tuesday against a Cumberland team that has struggled for several years. The Spartans possessed the ball nearly the entire game, not allowing Cumberland any significant scoring chances.

Austin Beasley moved to the forward position and was able to score his first three goals of the season. Nathan Sandy, Sepp Swanson and Elliott Olin also scored for the Spartans.

The Spartans also had a large advantage in time of ball possession against Hayward. The Hurricanes put their best players on defense and packed in around the goal, forcing the Spartans to try any shots through heavy traffic.

It wasn’t until the 71st minute that the Spartans were able to break through. Senior Jack Lambert sent a cross toward the front of the net, where Erik Osorio was able to bury the shot.

Somerset coach Bill Roll elected to have McMeeken and Clute play some of the final minutes to help the Spartans in keeping the ball out of their own defensive zone. The Spartans did a good job of that all night, limiting Hayward to two shots on goal.

The wins raised Somerset’s record to 6-0-1.

Roll said missing the two leading scorers had a clear effect last week. McMeeken is the hub of the Spartan attack from his offensive midfield role.

“He’s a dynamic piece in creating opportunities for the other guys,” Roll said.

McMeeken and Clute sat for most of the action on Saturday when the Spartans played two games in a tournament at Rice Lake. The Spartans suffered their first two losses of the season to Phillips and Rice Lake. They lost in the opening round to Phillips, 2-0, and finished with an 8-0 loss against a tough Rice Lake team.

The Spartans had their chances against Phillips, but couldn’t get their shot past the Phillips keeper. Roll said the Spartans broke down fundamentally in the loss to Rice Lake.

Somerset returns to the MBC for its next two games. The Spartans will play at home on Thursday against New Richmond before traveling to Osceola for a game next Tuesday.