Senior outside hitter Hanna Weinzierl drives a ball across the net during New Richmond’s home quad meet last Tuesday.

The last of the fall sports to open its Middle Border Conference schedule is volleyball. You can bet the New Richmond girls are happy to get their conference season started.

The Tigers open MBC action this Thursday with a match at Baldwin-Woodville. The Tigers will also be playing in a tournament on Saturday at Farmington, Minn. The next home match for the Tigers will be next Tuesday when they host St. Croix Central in another MBC match.

The Tigers are coming off a week where they played in three tournaments, playing a total of 10 matches. They went 1-2 in a home quad last Tuesday and had the same result in a quad meet at Elk Mound on Thursday. The Tigers took fifth place by going 2-2 in a tournament at Grantsburg on Saturday.

It’s been a grueling pre-season for the Tigers. They are transitioning to the style of a new coach while they’re working several young players into a core of returning players.

First-year coach Al Getschel said there has been substantial progress, but is looking for more extended stretches of the sharp play.

“When they play, they play really well. When they’re jelling and covering their assignments, they’re a fun team to watch,” Getschel said.

Last Tuesday’s home quad showed the Tigers’ sharpness, but also their inconsistency. They played well against Prescott, but couldn’t finish off a win. They roared out to a huge lead in the opening set against Durand, but it was a struggle before the Tigers finished off the Panthers.

The Tigers then faced Ellsworth, but couldn’t match the power of those Panthers.

In Thursday’s quad, the Tigers started slowly in a loss to Elk Mound. New Richmond then charged back to overpower Elmwood 25-22, 25-11. Ellsworth was the third opponent again. The Tigers put up another worthy fight, but lost 25-20, 25-23.

In Saturday’s Grantsburg tournament, it appeared that the four strongest teams were pooled together with New Richmond, St. Croix Central and Prairie Farm in a bracket with the host school. The Tigers started with a loss to Grantsburg, then lost in three sets to Central. The Tigers needed three sets to defeat Prairie Farm before rolling past Cumberland in the fifth place match.

It was particularly during Saturday’s action where Getschel said he saw more of the transformation he’s looking for in the team. He said the middles are performing very well. He said the team’s serve receiving and passing numbers have improved in every outing this season. He said passing is still just a fraction from where the coaches want it to be.

“As we get tighter passing, I think we can run at a really high level,” Getschel said. “Once you turn the corner and start winning matches, the next win comes easier.”