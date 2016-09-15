New Richmond girls golf performing well, wants even better

Somerset senior Kendall Isaacson hits a fairway shot as St. Croix Central coach Chance Langeness and Panther player Abby Edelman look on in last Thursday’s match at The Links.

While the New Richmond girls are running away with the Middle Border Conference golf title, that’s no longer the focal point of the season.

Getting ready for the challenges that await the Tigers in the WIAA Division 1 tournament bracket is the force that drives the Tigers.

New Richmond handily won both MBC matches played last week. They won by 28 strokes in last Wednesday’s match at Clifton Highlands and by 20 strokes in Thursday’s match at Bristol Ridge Golf Club.

In both matches, New Richmond’s Maggie Veenendall and Maddie McCann were the top two players. They shared medalist honors at Clifton Highlands, both finishing with a 44. Veenendall was medalist at Bristol Ridge with a 43. McCann took second place with a 46. Freshman Jessica Hagman also played well last week, with a 50 in each round.

The Tigers now have an eight-point lead in the MBC standings. With no pressure on them in the conference race, Tiger coach Neal Ziller hopes the girls use the post-season as their motivation to improve.

“The coaching challenge is to get them to rise to the level they’ll meet in the regional and sectional,” Ziller said.

Ziller said the Tigers need to play a cleaner style of golf if they want to advance in the Division 1 tournaments. He said there were several holes in both rounds last week where the Tigers needed extra putts or had errant drives or chips that cost them strokes.

“We’ve talked about the mental approach. Now it’s time to put it to use,” Ziller said.

St. Croix Central

The Panthers are one of the MBC teams that are looking forward to New Richmond moving up to Division 1 for the WIAA tournaments. The remaining seven MBC teams, along with Luck-Frederic, will play in the Division 2 regional on Sept. 28.

“Who says we can’t bring home the regional trophy,” Central coach Chance Langeness asked. “It’s a wide open regional for sure, and it’s at Amery, the great equalizer.”

The Panthers have reason to be confident. They took third place in Thursday’s match at Bristol Ridge after taking fifth, but shooting a better score at Clifton Highlands on Wednesday. The Panthers have moved into fourth place in the conference standings, passing Osceola and Amery.

Junior Abby Edelman led the Panthers on Thursday, shooting a 53.

“By the day, she continues to improve,” Langeness said.

Sarah Phillips and Audra Scott both finished at 60 and Sierra Rollings shot a 61 at Bristol Ridge.

Phillips was the team leader at Clifton Highlands, finishing with a 56. Scott shot a 57, Edelman and Rollings shot a 59 and Carolyn Morris shot a 60.

Somerset

The Spartans are trying to work through their struggles after two eighth-place finishes in the MBC matches played last week. The Spartans shot a 251 at Clifton Highlands on Wednesday, missing seventh place by a stroke. The Spartans shot a 263 on their home course on Thursday.

One bright spot for the Spartans was the play of senior Caitlin Tighe. She was the team’s best scorer in both rounds last week. She shot a 55 at Clifton Highlands on Wednesday and a 62 at Bristol Ridge a day later.

Schedule

The next MBC golf match will be played on Friday at Pheasant Hills Golf Course near Hammond. The MBC girls will also be in action Monday, competing at the Ellsworth Country Club.