New Richmond’s Sean Flandrick (in white) moves the ball ahead while surrounded by a trio of Osceola defenders during the Tigers’ 10-0 win last Thursday.

A move to reinforce the team’s defense may be the adjustment that has the New Richmond boys soccer team headed in the right direction.

The Tigers won two games last week. They split games against strong Minnesota opponents, along with rolling to a 10-0 win over Osceola in a Middle Border Conference match.

The week opened with the Tigers playing at Hastings. Hastings jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Tigers charged back for a 5-3 victory.

Hastings scored twice in the first 13 minutes. The Tigers started their comeback two minutes later on a goal by Jose Rapalo.

Rapalo is part of the new alignment in use by the Tiger coaches. Seniors Zach Landt and Adam Schoepke were moved from forward to outside defender. Rapalo is part of a six-player rotation that is being used at forward.

“With Zach and Adam in back, it really balances our attack,” said Tiger coach Pete Melloy. “Adam and Zach are our best one-on-one defenders. They play defense on their club teams.”

Schoepke scored in the 31st minute to get the score tied by halftime. The Tigers built a 5-2 lead in the second half on goals by AJ Johnson, Croix Hare and Rapalo. Hastings cut the lead to 5-3 before Johnson scored the game’s final goal.

The Tigers were working at full speed against Osceola, rolling up an 8-0 lead by halftime. Johnson was the star of the show in Thursday’s game. He scored three goals within the first 12:17 and he finished with four goals for the day. Schoepke and Landt both scored twice, with Max Nielsen and Kyle Rachner each netting one goal.

Saturday the Tigers faced St. Louis Park. Though the game ended in a 5-3 loss, Melloy said it was the type of game that showed the Tigers are making progress. He said St. Louis Park faces some of the best teams in Minnesota.

“They’re by far the best team we’ve played this year,” Melloy said.

The game was played fast and furious. SLP scored 2:35 into the game, but the Tigers matched that with a goal from Tyler Blattner at the 8:26 mark. SLP scored again just over a minute later and built a 4-1 lead by halftime. In the second half, the Tigers made a charge. They got goals from Gavin Brown and Hare to cut the margin to 4-3 in the 65th minute.

New Richmond outshot St. Louis Park 30-14, but the strong legs of the opponent led to several goals on shots from 20 yards and out.

Next up for the Tigers is a game at Somerset on Thursday. The Tigers open next week with a pair of games. They play at Eau Claire Memorial on Monday before hosting Spooner on Tuesday.