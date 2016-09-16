Somerset defensive end Austin Perry (74) hauls down Osceola quarterback Brett Carlson to force the Chieftains to punt on their first possession.

The brutal start to the schedule is done. The Somerset football team is hoping to erase its 0-4 start with success in the second half of the season.

That starts this Friday when the Spartans play at Prescott. Both teams are coming off 0-4 starts, including losses in their Middle Border Conference battles last Friday. Somerset lost its home opener on Friday to undefeated Osceola, 30-6. Prescott was defeated by Amery, 18-12.

Somerset put up an excellent battle against Osceola in the first half. In fact, Somerset scored the first touchdown of the game and the Spartans had the chance to go ahead by two touchdowns.

Osceola fumbled the opening kickoff of the game with Somerset recovering at the Osceola 35. The Spartans had two illegal procedure penalties in the first four plays. But that couldn’t offset a run by sophomore halfback Jack Peterson. Peterson took a pitch to the left, broke a tackle to get to the corner and from there he wasn’t going to be stopped, racing down the sideline for a 26-yard score that gave Somerset a 6-0 lead.

The score charged up the Spartans, who stopped Osceola on three plays to force a punt. The Spartans then went on a drive, getting as far as the Osceola 25. Poor blocking on two straight plays put an end to that drive, forcing Somerset to punt.

Osceola then went on a long drive, getting a score to take a 7-6 lead. The next Osceola drive took one play, with fullback Tanner Johnson going 68 yards for the touchdown.

Somerset moved the ball with some success in the rest of the game. But every time it looked like the Spartans might get near the end zone, a blocking breakdown or a ball handling mistake brought an end to the drive.

“We did give a good effort, we just made too many mistakes,” said Somerset coach Bruce Larson. “It’s been four weeks of mistakes. At some point, you have to cut those down. A lot of those are repeated.”

Somerset trailed 13-6 at halftime, but fumbles and other mistakes weighed down the Spartans, particularly in the third quarter, when Osceola built its’ lead to 23-6.

Somerset’s coaches are viewing this Friday’s game as a good opportunity for a first win. But they insist the win will only happen if the Spartans cut down on their own mistakes. They say only then will the Spartans begin to maintain the offensive drives and come up with the defensive stops needed to become a winning team.