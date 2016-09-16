St. Croix Central tight end Trevor Nelson (12) makes a leaping catch for the Panthers' first touchdown in the win over Ellsworth.

St. Croix Central fullback Cole Refsnider (46) charges to the end zone for one of his three first half touchdowns in Friday's win over Ellsworth.

The Ellsworth football team came into last Friday’s game hoping to show everyone it was a Middle Border Conference title contender.

The St. Croix Central football team didn’t let that happen. Central scored on its first four offensive possessions and limited Ellsworth to one first down in the first half in rolling up a 28-0 lead by halftime. The teams swapped big-play scores in the second half, but Central retained a double-digit lead throughout the half in winning 42-26.

Central is now 4-0 for the season and 2-0 in the MBC. The Panthers will face another major MBC test this Friday when they play at New Richmond.

Central coach Tony DiSalvo said the Panther defense can’t fall into the trap of focusing solely on New Richmond standout running back Sam Altena.

“They lull you to sleep. It’s Sam, Sam, Sam and then boop, they get you,” DiSalvo said of New Richmond’s quick-strike passing attack.

Central’s offense showed Friday it has big-play ability too, but the bread and butter of the Panthers is its ability to grind out the tough yards. The Panthers opened the game with a 52-yard scoring drive. Nearly all the yards were earned on tough running by Ryan Larson and Cole Refsnider. When the Panthers got near the end zone, the call came in for the pass. Quarterback Collin Nelson threw a pass to his brother, Trevor. Trevor leaped like he was grabbing a basketball rebound, coming down at the goal line for a 14-yard touchdown.

The Central defense quickly turned away Ellsworth and Central’s offense again took over. It looked like another long drive was about to happen. That was before Refsnider was able take a sweep to the right sideline, breaking away for a 44-yard touchdown.

Central got the ball back at the start of the second quarter and immediately drove again. Ellsworth nearly had Central stopped twice, but Central was able to complete the drive on a 4-yard run off right tackle by Refsnider.

Ellsworth then tried to pass, but that didn’t work either. Central defensive back Brady Williquett picked off a deep pass, returning it deep into Ellsworth territory. It was the first of two interceptions by Williquett in the game.

“He’s a really good athlete. He gets better every time he takes the field,” DiSalvo said.

That interception led to Refsnider’s third touchdown of the half, another four-yarder on a pitch from Collin Nelson.

Central nearly added a fifth score in the first half, but Nelson’s desperation pass was intercepted in the end zone. It was the only interception he’s thrown this season.

Ellsworth made sure Central didn’t get complacent. Ellsworth struck for a 70-yard touchdown run a minute into the second half. Central then fumbled the ball away and Ellsworth scored again, cutting the margin to 28-13.

Central showed it’s a seasoned team and didn’t panic. Collin Nelson found Alec Fischer for a 50-yard score to reassert Central’s upper hand. Central got a 55-yard touchdown run from Larson in the fourth quarter to keep the lead at a comfortable level.

DiSalvo said his team got sloppy in the second half, something he doesn’t want to see this week.

“That’s a good lesson to learn. We’ve got to clean things up,” he said.

Larson led Central’s offense with 149 yards rushing. Collin Nelson continued his progress as the quarterback, rushing for 96 yards. Refsnider led the defensive effort with 10 tackles.