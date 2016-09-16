New Richmond football team to tackle cancer

This Friday’s New Richmond football game will be the annual Tackle Cancer Game. All proceeds from the game will go to the Western Wisconsin Cancer Center. The New Richmond Football Booster Club will be selling Tackle Cancer rally towels for $5 and lollipops for $1. They will be sold during lunches at school on Thursday and Friday and Friday night at the game. The varsity team will be wearing lavender ribbons on their helmets. Lavender is the color for all cancers. The field will be painted with lavender ribbons. Donation buckets will be passed through the stands during the final minutes of the first half.