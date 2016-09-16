New Richmond running back Shaun Henke (26) cuts a run to the outside, using a block from lineman Brett McGregor (50) to get to the edge in the fourth quarter of last Friday’s game.

If the New Richmond football team retains any hopes of winning the Middle Border Conference title, this Friday’s home game against St. Croix Central is pivotal in those hopes.

The Tigers are 1-1 in the MBC after earning a 42-22 win at Baldwin-Woodville on Friday. Central comes into Friday’s game with a 4-0 season record and a 2-0 MBC record.

The win at Baldwin-Woodville saw the Tiger offense show some positive signs, while the defense continues to struggle. B-W was able to gain 363 yards against the Tigers, including 254 on the ground in Friday’s game. B-W had 17 first downs in the game, compared to 14 for the Tigers.

The pressure was put on the Tiger defense right away. New Richmond had the ball first in Friday’s game. The Tigers tried to get a first down on a fourth and short near midfield and were stopped, giving B-W a short field to work with. The Blackhawks drove 49 yards for the opening score of the game.

The Tigers matched that score quickly. Halfback Sam Altena had several carries to open the drive and it was clear that B-W was focusing several players on stopping him. Quarterback Mikah Kier kept the ball and was able to dash 39 yards for the Tigers’ first score.

“It was obvious Sam was the center of their attention,” said Tiger coach Keith Badger. “It was nice to have that dynamic (of Kier running the ball) and Mikah continues to improve each week.”

The next Tiger possession lasted five plays. On the fifth play, Kier threw a pass to the goal line, where Noah Powers made a leaping catch to wrestle the ball away from a B-W defensive back. That gave the Tigers a 14-6 lead heading into the second quarter.

New Richmond’s Noah Towberman forced a fumble to end the next B-W possession, with the Tiger getting the ball at the Blackhawk 34. The Tigers needed just five plays, four of them on direct snaps to running backs, to get the score. Altena capped the drive with a three-yard run around right end.

B-W put together a long drive late in the first half, but the Tigers managed to get a stop inside their 10-yard line. It took the Tigers less than a minute to drive the length of the field, on three pass completions and a roughing the passer call.

Junior receiver Blake Kretovics scored on the final play of the half. Kretovics caught the ball at the B-W 15 and fought off two tackle attempts to complete the 44-yard scoring gem. Badger said that’s the type of big play the coaches are looking for from Kretovics.

“He had an awesome defensive game too,” Badger said.

B-W opened the second half with a 68-yard scoring drive. The Hawks scored on a 23-yard pass on a blown coverage where the receiver was left completely uncovered.

Brandon Powers answered with a 72-yard kickoff return to the B-W 14. Altena scored moments later on a 3-yard run. The next Tiger possession was ended on another keeper by Kier, who broke three tackles on his way to a 34-yard touchdown.

The only time the Tigers came near scoring in the fourth quarter was when a field goal attempt was partially blocked.

The coaches made several changes to the defense for Friday’s game, inserting Towberman and Drew Momchilovich into the secondary. They are the team’s two backup quarterbacks, but Badger said they’re too good of athletes to not have on the field.

Badger said there are no plans to have the team’s largest offensive linemen, Evan Derrick and Dayton Dodge, play snaps on defense to help against teams that try to overpower the Tiger defensive line.

Junior linebacker Nick Johnson was team’s Defensive Player of the Game. Johnson is in his first year in football and he’s quickly adapted to his linebacker role.

“(The coaches) all thought he played a really great game,” Badger said.