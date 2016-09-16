New Richmond football waits through rain, defeats St. Croix Central; Somerset gets first win
The New Richmond football team battled through more than an hour of lightning delays to deliver St. Croix Central's first defeat of the season.
New Richmond earned a 20-12 victory, putting them and Central at 2-1 in the Middle Borly der Conference standings.
New Richmond scored on its first possession of the game and never gave up the lead. Quarterback Mikah Kier scampered up the middle for a 42-yard run to start the scoring. Kier scored again on an 8-yard run with 4:22 left in the second quarter to give New Richmond a 14-0 lead. That's when the first lightning break occurred.
After a break, the teams finished the first half. Central began using a power running game in the third quarter, with immediate success. Central started the second half with a scoring drive, with fullback Ryan Larson scoring on a 25-yard run. Shortly after, a major storm wave swept through, causing an hour-long break.
Central quarterback Collin Nelson scored with 2:54 left in the third quarter, but the conversion failed, leaving Central trailing 14-12.
New Richmond got a 1-yard touchdown from Sam Altena with 9:05 remaining for the final score of the game.
In the other MBC games:
-- Somerset won the battle of winless teams, beating Prescott 35-7;
-- Osceola manhandled Baldwin-Woodville, 39-7;
-- Amery earned its second MBC win by handling Ellsworth, 33-16.