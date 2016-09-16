The New Richmond football team battled through more than an hour of lightning delays to deliver St. Croix Central's first defeat of the season.

New Richmond earned a 20-12 victory, putting them and Central at 2-1 in the Middle Borly der Conference standings.

New Richmond scored on its first possession of the game and never gave up the lead. Quarterback Mikah Kier scampered up the middle for a 42-yard run to start the scoring. Kier scored again on an 8-yard run with 4:22 left in the second quarter to give New Richmond a 14-0 lead. That's when the first lightning break occurred.

After a break, the teams finished the first half. Central began using a power running game in the third quarter, with immediate success. Central started the second half with a scoring drive, with fullback Ryan Larson scoring on a 25-yard run. Shortly after, a major storm wave swept through, causing an hour-long break.

Central quarterback Collin Nelson scored with 2:54 left in the third quarter, but the conversion failed, leaving Central trailing 14-12.

New Richmond got a 1-yard touchdown from Sam Altena with 9:05 remaining for the final score of the game.

In the other MBC games:

-- Somerset won the battle of winless teams, beating Prescott 35-7;

-- Osceola manhandled Baldwin-Woodville, 39-7;

-- Amery earned its second MBC win by handling Ellsworth, 33-16.