    Bryan Witzmann slated to make his NFL debut Sunday with Kansas City Chiefs

    By Dave Newman Today at 11:55 a.m.
    Bryan Witzmann is shown while in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. Witzmann is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Bryan Witzmann is slated to become the first Somerset High School graduate to ever play in the National Football League on Sunday.

    Witzmann is scheduled to make his NFL debut Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs when they face the Houston Texans.

    Witzmann is a reserve offensive lineman for the Chiefs. Two of the Chiefs' starting offensive linemen, Parker Ehinger and Laurent Duvarney-Tardif, are injured and will not play, opening a place for Witzmann on the active roster.

    Here is the link to the inactives list distributed by the NFL for the noon games on Sunday:

    http://www.nfl.com/inactives

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
