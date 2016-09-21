This Week in Sports for Sept. 22-28
Here is the varsity sports schedule for the upcoming week for New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central.
NEW RICHMOND
Thursday, Sept. 22
Girls Golf: New Richmond at Bristol Ridge at 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis: Amery at New Richmond at 4:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Amery at New Richmond at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: New Richmond at Prescott at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Football: New Richmond at Prescott at 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Boys Soccer: Hudson at New Richmond at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Girls Tennis: New Richmond hosts MBC tournament at 8:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer: Somerset at New Richmond at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Somerset at New Richmond at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Girls Golf: WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Superior at 9 a.m.
SOMERSET
Thursday, Sept. 22
Girls Golf: Somerset hosts MBC tournament at Bristol Ridge at 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer: Somerset at Unity at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Ellsworth at Somerset at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Football: Ellsworth at Somerset at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Boys Soccer: Somerset at New Richmond at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Somerset at New Richmond at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Girls Golf: WIAA Division 2 regional meet at Amery at 9 a.m.
ST. CROIX CENTRAL
Thursday, Sept. 22
Girls Golf: St. Croix Central at Bristol Ridge at 9 a.m.
Volleyball: St. Croix Central at Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Football: St. Croix Central at Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Cross Country: St. Croix Central at Griak Invitational (TBD)
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Volleyball: St. Croix Central at Amery at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Girls Golf: WIAA Division 2 regional meet at Amery at 9 a.m.