    This Week in Sports for Sept. 22-28

    By Dave Newman Today at 10:13 a.m.

    Here is the varsity sports schedule for the upcoming week for New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central.

    NEW RICHMOND

    Thursday, Sept. 22

    Girls Golf: New Richmond at Bristol Ridge at 9 a.m.

    Girls Tennis: Amery at New Richmond at 4:15 p.m.

    Boys Soccer: Amery at New Richmond at 4:30 p.m.

    Volleyball: New Richmond at Prescott at 7 p.m.

    Friday, Sept. 23

    Football: New Richmond at Prescott at 7 p.m.

    Monday, Sept. 26

    Boys Soccer: Hudson at New Richmond at 4:30 p.m.

    Tuesday, Sept. 27

    Girls Tennis: New Richmond hosts MBC tournament at 8:30 a.m.

    Boys Soccer: Somerset at New Richmond at 4:30 p.m.

    Volleyball: Somerset at New Richmond at 7 p.m.

    Wednesday, Sept. 28

    Girls Golf: WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Superior at 9 a.m.

    SOMERSET

    Thursday, Sept. 22

    Girls Golf: Somerset hosts MBC tournament at Bristol Ridge at 9 a.m.

    Boys Soccer: Somerset at Unity at 4:30 p.m.

    Volleyball: Ellsworth at Somerset at 7 p.m.

    Friday, Sept. 23

    Football: Ellsworth at Somerset at 7 p.m.

    Tuesday, Sept. 27

    Boys Soccer: Somerset at New Richmond at 4:30 p.m.

    Volleyball: Somerset at New Richmond at 7 p.m.

    Wednesday, Sept. 28

    Girls Golf: WIAA Division 2 regional meet at Amery at 9 a.m.

    ST. CROIX CENTRAL

    Thursday, Sept. 22

    Girls Golf: St. Croix Central at Bristol Ridge at 9 a.m.

    Volleyball: St. Croix Central at Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m.

    Friday, Sept. 23

    Football: St. Croix Central at Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Sept. 24

    Cross Country: St. Croix Central at Griak Invitational (TBD)

    Tuesday, Sept. 27

    Volleyball: St. Croix Central at Amery at 7 p.m.

    Wednesday, Sept. 28

    Girls Golf: WIAA Division 2 regional meet at Amery at 9 a.m.

