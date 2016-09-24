Search
    New Richmond football rolls, Somerset wins squeaker, Central gets knocked off

    By Dave Newman on Sep 24, 2016 at 10:06 a.m.

    There were two blowouts and two nail-biters among the Middle Border Conference football games on Friday night.

    New Richmond won easily, posting a 34-0 win at winless Prescott.

    Osceola delivered Amery's first MBC loss of the season. Osceola crushed Amery 47-8.

    Somerset was able to hold off a hard charge in the fourth quarter from Ellsworth. Somerset scored twice in the first quarter and those points stood up as Somerset 14-9. Somerset needed an interception from Noah Dendinger on the final play of the game in their end zone to preserve the win.

    St. Croix Central built a 14-0 lead at Baldwin-Woodville in the first quarter on Friday. But the Panthers couldn't hang onto the lead. The Blackhawks came back to win 21-20 in their Homecoming game.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
