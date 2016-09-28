The Tigers locked up the 2016 conference title by winning four flights in the Middle Border Conference tournament, played at the New Richmond High School courts.

New Richmond earned two singles championships. Greta Bakke was the champion at one singles and Reese Jacobson was the champion at four singles. The Tigers also took titles at two doubles flights. Madi Storie and Sydney Hahn were the winners at two doubles, with Emma Borgstrom and Kerrigan Storie winning the three doubles title. The Tigers were also second place finishers at one doubles and three singles.

New Richmond's girls golf team qualified for the WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament by placing second at the Superior Division 1 regional tournament on Monday. The Tigers took second place with a 334, finishing six strokes behind Eau Claire Memorial. New Richmond freshman Jessica Hagman played the best round of her career, earning regional medalist honors by shooting a 75. New Richmond's Maddie McCann and Maggie Veenendall tied for seventh place in the tournament by shooting 82. Ashley Swiggum finished with a 95 and Elise Kolbeck with a 110. The tournament was played at the Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.

Neither the St. Croix Central or Somerset girls golf team was able to advance through the Amery Division 2 regional on Wednesday. St. Croix Central placed fifth and Somerset sixth in the tournament.