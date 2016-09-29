Major improvements by several runners helped the Somerset boys cross country team move up to the middle of the pack at the Barron Invitational last Tuesday.

The Spartans boys firmed up their top five runners to place eighth among the 13 teams running at Barron. Somerset’s girls placed 11th out of 14 teams at the meet.

Individual progress helped the Spartan boys pull themselves up into the middle of the pack at Barron. That starts with junior Seth Erickson, who ran a career-best time of 19:17 to place 15th.

“He tries so hard to be the leader,” said Somerset coach Abby Christensen. “He wants it for everybody on the team.”

Tanner Getschel got under the 20-minute mark for the first time in his career. He placed 21st in 19:35 as Somerset’s second runner.

The progress continued with the third and fourth runners. Tyler Hantsbarger moved up to be the Spartans’ third runner, with Alex DeGeest running fourth. They both finished under the 21-minute mark for the first time.

Equally encouraging was the step upward made by Jacob Crotty to become the Spartans’ fifth runner. Sam Koeller also took a big chunk out of his previous best time as Somerset’s sixth finisher.

Junior Anya Swanson added another victory to her unbeaten season at Barron. She had a chance to prove something to herself in this meet. She was racing against Flambeau’s Rachel Lawton, who finished within three seconds of Swanson at Rice Lake. By the 1,000 meter mark at Barron, Swanson had already pulled away from Lawton, winning with a 46-second margin.

Jonna Germain and Kristen Vensland were the second and third finishers for Somerset. Senior Jessie Swanson improved her previous time by three minutes to move up, being the fourth Somerset runner to finish. Brycen Chladek was the fifth Somerset finisher.

Christensen was complimentary toward Vensland and Chladek, praising them for the progress they’ve made in their first year of distance running.

The Spartans had 10 days between meets, which the coaches used to allow runners to get their legs healthy. The Spartans resume their schedule on Saturday when they run at the New Richmond Invitational.