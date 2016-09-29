Somerset soccer team starting to refind scoring ability

The offense is starting to show signs of life for the Somerset boys soccer team.

After being shut out in four straight games, the Spartans scored twice last Tuesday, tying Osceola 2-2 in a Middle Border Conference game.

The Spartans earned a win on Thursday but it didn’t come easy. They played at a St. Croix Falls-Unity club team, winning 1-0 on a second half goal from Erik Osorio.

The tie against Osceola left the Spartans with mixed feelings. Somerset opened the season with a 3-0 win over the Chieftains. But in recent weeks, Somerset’s offense has gone off the rails and this was the best sign that things are returning to normal.

“The offense started clicking a little again. The defense has played really well,” said Somerset coach Bill Roll.

In an attempt to boost the offense, the coaches shook up the defense. Nathan Sandy was moved from stopper to defensive midfield. Roll said Sandy and offensive midfielder Max McMeeken are creating more options in the offensive zone.

“Nathan and Max are a little more dynamic playing off each other,” Roll said.

McMeeken scored in the first half at Osceola, but the Spartans trailed 2-1 at halftime. James Clute came through with the tying goal for the Spartans.

“We dominated the second half pretty thoroughly. We just got one goal out of it,” Roll said.

The Spartans needed a strong second half effort on Thursday too. Again they were able to create a number of scoring chances, but it was only Osorio’s goal that counted.

Don’t dismiss the club team as a weak opponent, either. Roll left the game impressed.

“They’re better than some of the teams we play in our conference,” he said.

The Spartans will play another of those conference teams this Thursday, when they host winless Spooner. The Spartans will also play an MBC game next Tuesday when they travel to Amery for their final road game of the regular season.