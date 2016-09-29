There are more questions than answers right now for the St. Croix Central football team.

On Friday the Panthers had everything to play for, hoping to ruin the Homecoming gave of rival Baldwin-Woodville, which hadn’t yet won a Middle Border Conference game. The Panthers let a 14-0 lead slip away, losing to the Blackhawks, 21-20.

Central coach Tony DiSalvo said the team went into the game planning to flex its muscle against the Blackhawks. It worked early, building up the 14-0 first quarter lead behind the running of fullback Ryan Larson.

But soon, the Panthers seemed to replace power with pitches and passing. DiSalvo said passing the ball was not in the game plan, and the rainy weather on Friday seemed to amplify that thought. But the Panthers tried to pass 11 times in the game. Four of the passes were caught by Central receivers and four were intercepted by Blackhawks.

All of the interceptions were damaging, but the most painful was in the final minute of the game. The Panthers had driven to the B-W 6-yard line. The coaches elected to try a pass to tight end Trevor Nelson. He was triple covered and one of the Blackhawk defenders came away with the pass instead of Nelson.

DiSalvo was second guessing himself over that play call, saying he should have gone for the field goal from that point. Larson has been an accurate kicker this year and the kick would have been little more than an extra point distance.

“That was bad management,” DiSalvo said. “We had 51 seconds, we could have run two plays.”

The Panthers opened the game by getting stopped on a fourth-and-inches at midfield. Fortunately for them, B-W fumbled the ball back to the Panthers two plays later, with Jordan Winegar making the recovery.

This time the Panthers didn’t fool around, relying on Larson to grind out nearly all the 50 yards in the opening scoring drive.

The next Panther drive covered 68 yards. A 33-yard run by Larson, where he dragged a B-W tackler most of the way, set up the score.

Early in the second half, the complexion of the game changed. DiSalvo said the Panthers allowed B-W just 20 yards of offense in the first half. The Blackhawks finished the game with 255 yards. That’s an amazing disparity. But the opposite was true for the Panther offense. After moving the ball well early in the game, the Panthers could muster only minimal yardage until the final drive of the game.

Part of that could be due to the revolving door in the offensive backfield. The Panthers have had a different combination of running backs nearly every game this season. Senior Cole Refsnider, who was the starting fullback when the season began, then was moved to halfback. This game he was moved to receiver, touching the ball once on offense in the game.

The quarterback time was split this game too. Collin Nelson has started all season. DiSalvo said Nelson has been quite ill over the past two weeks. In the second half, Austin Kopacz was inserted at quarterback.

DiSalvo said there are several reasons why the Panthers are suddenly sluggish. He said many of the players are going both ways and some of them were struggling with fatigue. DiSalvo said some of the linemen are not performing up to expectations, hinting there could be changes among the linemen this week. He said the offensive linemen aren’t reaching the linebackers, making it difficult for the Panthers to break any longer runs.

This Friday’s game at Amery is more critical than ever for the Panthers. The Panthers need to win two of their final three games to get into the WIAA playoffs.

“Amery’s got a nice team, they move the ball well,” DiSalvo said. “I have faith in our guys. We’ll coach the daylights out of them.”