Running in one of the biggest cross country spectacles in the country gave the St. Croix Central cross country team the chance to experience pressure it will never likely see again.

The Panthers ran at the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course on Saturday. This is one of the largest cross country running events in the country, with six college races and four high school races conducted throughout the day.

While the Panthers had some positive results from the day, Central coach Bill Emery said he hopes the experience helps prepare the Panthers for races in the future.

“We’re here for the experience of the big crowd and the hoopla,” Emery said. He said the experience of having a thousand or more people lining the sidelines of the race course should benefit the Panthers when they compete at the Middle Border Conference meet and the WIAA sectional and state meets.

While they were there for the experience, the Panthers made the day more memorable by putting in some pretty memorable efforts. That was led by the Panther girls, who placed 21st in the high school Maroon race, where 51 teams were competing. Panther junior Olivia Moll certainly ranked as the standout of the day, placing 20th in the Maroon race.

“I’m pretty proud of the girls,” Emery said.

Claire Moll placed 107th, Courtney Carlson 141st and Kourtney Labeause 156th.

Emery said the times from the race were deceptive, because like at a marathon, the runners had to wait for things to space out in the starting stages of the race before they could reach a full stride.

The Panther boys placed 39th in the boys Maroon race. Senior Michael Sauer was the top placewinner among the Panthers by finishing 80th. Will Spitzmueller was 122nd and freshman Erik Collins ran 206th.

“Michael did as smart a race as you could ask for,” Emery said.

There has been a change to the Panthers’ schedule. They won’t be running at Spring Valley this Thursday, as previously scheduled. The Panthers will be competing this Saturday at the New Richmond Invitational.