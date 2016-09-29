The 2016 All-Middle Border Conference girls golf team includes (l-r) Maggie Veenendall, New Richmond; Maddie McCann, New Richmond; Erica Feuerhelm, Ellsworth; Jessica Hagman, New Richmond; Annie Lorsung, Amery; Ashley Swiggum, New Richmond; Kacie Lansing, Ellsworth; Hope Tiffany, Baldwin-Woodville; Holly Carlson, Ellsworth; Mikayla Fenner, Osceola.

The New Richmond girls golf team is headed to the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet.

The Tigers played one of the best rounds in team history on Wednesday at the WIAA Division 1 Superior Sectional Tournament to qualify for the sectional meet.

The sectional meet will be played Monday at the Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.

The Tigers advanced by shooting a 334 score at the Nemadji Golf Course in Superior, finishing six strokes behind Eau Claire Memorial.

New Richmond was led by freshman Jessica Hagman, who earned regional medalist honors by shooting a 75. Maddie McCann and Maggie Veenendall tied for seventh at the regional by shooting 82. Ashley Swiggum shot a 95 and Elise Kolbeck finished at 110.

It’s all business for the New Richmond girls golf team in the Middle Border Conference season and business has been very, very good.

For the second straight year, the Tigers won every match in the Middle Border Conference schedule. That was completed when the Tigers won the Middle Border Conference tournament, played last Thursday at Bristol Ridge Golf Club in Somerset.

The Tigers won the tournament by shooting a 362, beating second place Ellsworth by 56 strokes.

Four of the top five scores at the tournament were recorded by Tigers. Maggie Veenendall was the tournament medalist by shooting a 77. That locked up season medalist honors for her as well.

Senior Maddie McCann took second place at the tournament with an 86, which puts her in second place in the season standings.

Freshman Jessica Hagman shot a 99 and junior Ashley Swiggum shot a 100 to post the fourth and fifth top scores of the tournament. Junior Elise Kolbeck shot a 111. The top four Tigers all earned all-conference honors with Kolbeck being an honorable mention All-MBC player. Hagman ranked third in the MBC individual standings behind Veenendall and McCann.

The 77 shot by Veenendall is the lowest score ever posted by a New Richmond girl at Bristol Ridge, topping the 79 shot by Jessica Williams. Veenendall had a two-stroke lead over McCann after the first nine holes. Veenendall then played the front nine in an even-par 36.

“That was priceless,” Tiger coach Neal Ziller said of watching Veenendall surgically move through her round. She opened the nine holes with a par, bogey and birdie, then finished with six straight pars.

A big reason for the Tigers’ improved score at the tournament was the recent progress made by Swiggum. She moved up to sixth overall in the MBC individual standings with her showing at the conference meet.

“She was hitting some of the best shots I’ve seen her hit,” Ziller said.

There are more goals awaiting the Tigers. They are scheduled to play at the WIAA Division 1 regional tournament at Superior this Wednesday. If the Tigers can advance through the regional, they would play at the sectional tournament hosted by Eau Claire Memorial next Monday.

St. Croix Central

The conference meet didn’t go exactly as the Panthers had planned. Their 446 score wasn’t bad for a course as difficult as Bristol Ridge, but it left them tied for sixth in the tournament results. The Panthers did finish in the upper half of the teams in the final overall conference standings, taking fourth place.

Junior Abby Edelman led the Panthers with a 107 at the tournament. She was followed by Audra Scott at 110, Madison Villeneuve at 112, Sarah Phillips at 117 and Carolyn Morris at 118.

Central coach Chance Langeness is hoping the Panthers can advance through this week’s WIAA Division 2 regionals, but know the team’s success hinges on its putting.

“We talk so much about putting. It’s where you score. I’d guess half our strokes are putts,” Langeness said.

Somerset

Somerset was one of the teams that was most pleased with its MBC tournament results. The Spartans tied for sixth by shooting a 446. That was led by Emma Westmoreland and Haley Myers, who both finished at 109, and Grace Bauer, who shot a 110. Megan Erlitz finished at 118 and Cora Adkins at 123.

“It was nice to see the girls finally all play consistently well,” said Somerset coach Kristin Flater, saying she’s optimistic about the team’s play heading into the WIAA Division 2 regionals. “We know we have to keep working on our putting, but everyone is improving and working hard. We have a young and inexperienced team, but they continue to improve each meet.”