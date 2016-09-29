New Richmond soccer seeing its efforts pay off

New Richmond’s Croix Hare (8) wins a race to the ball as part of the Tigers’ strong midfield play in their win over Amery last Thursday. (

A tie against Eau Claire Memorial and a 5-0 win over Amery shows that the New Richmond boys soccer team is heading in the right direction.

The win against Amery avenged a 3-1 loss to the Warriors early in the season. That loss has gnawed at the Tigers and it was clear they were out to make amends in last Thursday’s game. The Tigers dominated control of the ball, using strong play in the midfield to keep the ball quickly returning to the offensive zone.

A pretty goal in the tenth minute got the Tigers started. A.J. Johnson sent a pass to Jose Rapalo, who was making an angled cut toward the net. Rapalo had a defender draped over his back, but controlled the ball. And when the ball bounced waist-high, Rapalo ripped a shot that cleanly beat the Amery keeper.

Tiger senior Zach Landt scored the second goal in the 29th minute. Landt got the ball in the defensive zone and went unchallenged as he moved the ball forward. He rifled a shot from 29 yards out.

Moving Landt and Adam Schoepke from forward to defense has been a key in the team’s recent upswing. The Tigers’ only loss in the last eight games was against a top-quality St. Louis Park team. The Tigers allowed nine goals in that stretch and five were to St. Louis Park.

The coaches start Landt and Schoepke on defense. But if they see a need to boost the offense, or if teams aren’t challenging the defenses, the coaches will move one or both of them back to forward.

“Those guys know how to defend. It gives us one-on-one marking ability against anybody,” Melloy said on using the seniors on defense.

The Tigers extended the lead on a pretty goal in the 56th minute. Landt sent a crossing pass toward the net, where Johnson leaped to score off a header. While Johnson is small in stature, the coaches view him as a top ball distributor in the offensive zone.

“A.J. is a big part of what’s happening. When he plays with that intensity he really facilitates things,” Melloy said.

Three minutes after Johnson’s goal, Carter Hagen scored off a penalty kick for the Tigers’ fourth goal. Schoepke scored in the 86th minute for the final tally.

The Tigers outshot Amery 29-2 in the game, giving the Tigers a 53-6 shot advantage over the two meetings with the Warriors.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers played a Middle Border Conference game against Spooner, one of the teams toward the bottom of the MBC standings. The Tigers went with an extremely young lineup and were still able to score a 7-0 win.

“We pulled up five JV guys and started them,” Melloy said, saying he wanted his top players to rest up for the Amery game. Rapalo and Blake Johnson both scored twice in Tuesday’s win with David Miller, Colton Pahnke and Sean Flandrick each scoring once. It was Miller’s first varsity goal.

If there’s a game that was a measuring stick for the Tigers, it was last Monday’s battle at Eau Claire Memorial. Memorial is the premier program in western Wisconsin. The Old Abes have gone to the Division 1 state tournament numerous times. A 1-1 tie gave the Tigers satisfaction, not just because they were able to play evenly with Memorial, though. The Tigers had a 12-7 shot advantage and at times controlled the action of the game.

Memorial scored 16 minutes into the game. The Tigers got the tying goal with 30 seconds left in the first half. Carter hagen started the play, showing good anticipation to cut in the line of a pass. He got the ball ahead to Schoepke, who was able to break free, depositing the ball in the lower left corner of the net.

Schoepke nearly sent the Tigers home winners. He had a second half shot hit the crossbar and carom downward, but somehow it did not end up in the net.

“They’re a top team. That tells you a little about where we’re at,” Melloy said of the tie. “We’re starting to get where we want to be.”

There are just two weeks remaining in the regular season for the Tigers. They play at home this Thursday against Baldwin-Woodville before heading to River Falls for a game next Tuesday.