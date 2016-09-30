When you are trying to come back from an 0-4 start, there are no ugly wins. The only thing that counts is getting the W and that’s what the Somerset Spartans did on their home field last Friday.

Somerset built a 14-0 first quarter lead, then had to lean heavily on its defense. The defense did the job, earning the Spartans 14-9 win over Ellsworth.

The win raises the Spartans’ record in the Middle Border Conference to 2-2. That means the Spartans need to win two of their final three games to qualify for the WIAA state playoffs. The first of those games comes this Friday, when the Spartans play at New Richmond in the Tigers’ Homecoming game.

The biggest question for the Spartans heading into Friday’s game will be who plays fullback. Tanner Miller injured his ankle against Ellsworth and there’s no telling whether he’ll be ready by this Friday. He’s the third Spartan fullback to be sidelined by injury, leaving the coaches looking at every option to find the next fullback.

Somerset looked as though it would roll to a victory in the first quarter of last Friday’s game. The Spartans built up a 14-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game. But when Miller went down with his injury, the Spartans only had one dimension left to their offense: quarterback Nick Maitrejean. The Spartans finished the game with 185 yards of total offense and 118 of those yards came off the running done by Maitrejean. And most of his 118 yards came in the first quarter.

The Spartans opened the game with a time-consuming 65-yard drive that took more than six minutes off the clock. Maitrejean scored on a three-yard keeper.

Ellsworth committed the first of four turnovers on its next drive, when Jack Peterson recovered a Panther fumble at the Ellsworth 46. The Spartans need just two plays to cash in on the turnover. Maitrejean gained six yards on the first play. On the next play he cut inside a block by right tackle Jackson Struemke, dodging three Ellsworth defenders as he cut upfield for the 40-yard touchdown. Peterson’s run on the two-point conversion made the lead 14-0 with 9:12 played in the game.

The second half started with the Spartans receiving a 15-yard penalty and they played with poor field position for much of the remainder of the game. That was compounded by the fact that the Spartans only gained one first down after Miller’s injury in the second quarter.

Ellsworth had several chances to score in the second half. The Panthers finally got on the board when quarterback Drake Flom ran 36 yards with 10:31 left in the game.

Ellsworth put together another drive late in the game. The Panthers got as close as the Somerset 6-yard line before fumbling the ball away with 2:22 left on the clock. Somerset ran three plays, but got nowhere. Somerset coach Bruce Larson elected to have punter Brett Vetterkind run out of the back of the end zone, giving Ellsworth a two-point safety with 30 seconds left in the game.

Larson did this to buy the Spartans time and field position. The Spartans kicked off from the 20, with Ellsworth getting a short return. Ellsworth drove to the Spartan 30. With the clock running out, Ellsworth tried a pass to the goal line. Somerset defensive back Noah Dendinger kept good position and was able to cut in front of the receiver to intercept the underthrown pass.

Somerset’s defense stood tough, despite getting nicked for a few big plays during the game. Ellsworth tried to pass, despite the wet conditions, but they were held to six completions on 15 attempts. The Spartans also registered several quarterback sacks.

“Defensively we played pretty dang well. And our special teams played pretty well,” Larson said.