New Richmond’s Sydney Hahn chases down a shot in the two doubles victory during the 5-2 win over Amery last Thursday.

The Tigers completed a sweep of the MBC dual matches last week by defeating the two teams that they seem to battle against for the title every year, Baldwin-Woodville and Amery.

The wins in the six MBC dual matches gave the Tigers 12 points heading into Tuesday’s MBC tournament. The final rankings in the tournament carry as much weight as the duals, so an overall conference champion wouldn’t be decided until the end of Tuesday’s action.

When New Richmond and Amery squared off last Thursday in the final MBC dual, neither team had yet been beaten. And the teams played like there was a conference title on the line. The Tigers managed to pull out a 5-2 victory.

Amery has an excellent singles lineup that put up an excellent battle. Amery is led by Kayla Olson, who was part of the Warriors’ one doubles team that advanced to the state tournament in 2015. Olson and New Richmond’s Greta Bakke waged an excellent battle at one singles, with Bakke earning a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Amery’s two and three singles players each took second place at their flight at the conference meet last year, so the Tigers knew they were in for severe tests here. While the Tigers took their two losses here, the Tiger freshmen at these flights pushed Amery to the limit. Mia Bakke was defeated 7-5, 6-4 at two singles. Katey Eickhoff won the opening set at three singles, 6-3, but Amery battled back to nab the final sets 7-6 and 6-4.

“Mia came out hitting and did a very solid job, the same with Katey,” said Tiger coach Denise Devereux.

The Tigers were able to gain a split in the singles matches when Reese Jacobson rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 at four singles.

Seniors Erin Peterson and Gabby Kupke didn’t give Amery a flicker of hope, putting together a strong 6-1, 6-3 win.

“Our one doubles team is really coming along,” Devereux said. “If they keep their intensity level up, they can play with anybody.”

Madi Storie and Sydney Hahn were pushed in the two doubles match, but they pushed back to earn the win in three sets. Kerrigan Storie and Emma Borgstrom were in control throughout the 6-2, 6-4 win at three doubles.

Last Tuesday’s match against Baldwin-Woodville was a rarity. The Blackhawks and Tigers have waged some epic battles in recent year, often with the conference leadership on the line. This time there was little drama as the Tigers rolled to a 7-0 victory. B-W moved its best singles players to doubles, but the Tigers withstood the challenge. Peterson and Kupke earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at one doubles. The Tigers didn’t lose a set in last Tuesday’s match.

The Tigers will play their final dual match of the season this Thursday when they host Hudson. That preps the Tigers for the WIAA Division 1 tournaments. The Tigers will play at the Eau Claire Memorial Division 1 subsectional meet next Monday.