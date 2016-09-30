New Richmond seniors Lexi Brown (1451) and Mallory Kelly (1456) are shown in action at the Hudson Invitational last Tuesday.

The New Richmond cross country teams don’t often get to run in front of their home fans, so the Tigers are looking forward to competing in Saturday’s 2016 New Richmond Invitational.

This year’s NRI will be run at the Paperjack Elementary School course. The JV races are at 11 and 11:30 a.m., with the varsity races at noon and 12:30 p.m.

“We hope we keep showing the improvement and give the fans who come out a show,” said New Richmond cross country coach Beth Kelly.

The Tigers are also scheduled to run at Chippewa Falls this Thursday, but that will be used as a training run to prepare for this Saturday’s home meet.

The results from their two meets last week show that the Tigers are clearly on the upswing. Both Tiger varsity teams took fifth place at last Tuesday’s Hudson Invitational. And the Tigers showed team-wide progress at the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday.

The Hudson meet is run with separate freshman, JV and varsity races. The big news for the Tigers came out of the freshman girls race. New Richmond’s Lauren Johnson was the freshman champion, with Erika Emerson in fifth place and Colette Harrold in seventh place.

Kelly said that running at the front of the pack gave Johnson more confidence and she was able to maintain her place as the race leader.

In the varsity race, Mallory Kelly placed 13th and Lexi Brown 19th to lead the girls. A trio of sophomores, Amanda Johnson (29th), Bailey Hubmer (39th) and Jennah Wilson (40th) completed the varsity five for the Tigers.

The Tigers also got a strong showing in the boys freshman race, where Landon Carney placed seventh. In the varsity race the Tigers were led by Jack Pearson, who placed 22nd. Dylan Wachter took 28th, Hayden Bradbury 35th, Mengcha Moua 37th and Caleb Anton 41st.

On Saturday the Tigers took part in one of the biggest high school meets in the midwest at Milaca. The big news came from the boys team, where every boy in the varsity lineup ran a personal best time and it was done on a challenging course.

“They looked confident and aggressive,” Coach Kelly said.

That led to the Tigers placing sixth among 17 teams in their race. Pearson led the Tigers, placing 27th. Max Fore, Bradbury and Anton ran together to finish in 18:18, with Cole Eastep close behind as the Tigers’ fifth runner.

“The kids who put in the time this summer are really seeing the results,” Kelly said.

For the Tiger girls, Kelly led the team by placing 28th and Brown was 42nd.