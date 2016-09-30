New Richmond football coach Keith Badger said with those three factors in play, he shouldn’t need to say anything to the Tiger football team before this Friday’s home game against Somerset. He said those three factors alone should have the Tigers highly motivated for an outstanding performance on Friday.

The Tigers are coming off a 34-0 win at Prescott last Friday. The win raises the Tigers’ record in the Middle Border Conference to 3-1. They are tied with Amery for second place in the standings, one game behind Osceola.

A fourth MBC win would earn the Tigers a spot in the WIAA football playoffs, which is part of the motivation for this Friday’s game. The Tigers are hopeful that some team can knock off Osceola, which would leave the possibility for the Tigers to still get a share of the 2016 MBC title.

With the wet weather last Friday, the Tigers decided the direct route was the safest. And the direct route to the goal line mainly involved handing the ball off the senior halfback Sam Altena. Altena carried the ball 38 times, rushing for 276 yards. He scored three of the Tigers’ five touchdowns, including a 59-yard sweep in the third quarter where the pulling offensive linemen created a clear alley for him to run through. Altena has rushed for 969 yards through the first six games of the season and he went over 3,000 yards in his career with his total at Prescott.

The Tigers moved the ball pretty much at will during the game, gaining 481 total yards, including 404 yards on the ground. The Tiger defense limited Prescott to 141 yards of offense.

The final Tiger score came after a 95-yard drive, with Altena scoring from 17 yards out. Coach Keith Badger said with what the team overcame on the drive, he considered it was the team’s best offensive possession of the year.

The shutout at Prescott was the first since the Tigers held Amery scoreless in a 38-0 win last October.

Where the defense really stood out was when Prescott tried to run outside. The Tiger defense has really become a team that pursues plays well. Badger said there are a number of reasons for that. Altena and Alex Schmidt are put in positions along the defensive front where they can use their speed to chase down plays.

Badger said the growth of inside linebackers Nick Johnson and Clayton Van Dyk has also helped the run defense, as has the return to health of defensive end Dillon Klein. Badger said it took a few games to find the right players in the secondary, but the insertion of Noah Towberman and Drew Momchilovich has made the defense more well rounded.

The defense will no doubt be tested again this Friday by Somerset. Badger said the Tigers have seen enough option offenses this season that only minor schematic changes are needed to get the defense prepared.

“We are still 3-11 against them in the last 14 games,” Badger warned. “We know Somerset will come over and bring it. They dislike us as much as we dislike them.”