The New Richmond football team secured a spot in the WIAA football playoffs on Friday night. The Tigers broke open a game that was close at halftime, defeating Somerse 42-6 in New Richmond's 2016 Homecoming game.

New Richmond rode its big play offense to the victory. Senior running back Sam Altena rushed for 218 yards, including touchdowns of 80 and 68 yards. Tiger quarterback Mikah Kier ran for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Blake Kretovics.

Somerset's touchdown was scored in the second quarter by Zach Schmidt, making the score 6-6 at the time.

St. Croix Central was also a winner on Friday. The Panthers relied on their powerful defense to break a two-game losing streak, defeating Amery 35-0.

Ellsworth also snapped a Middle Border Conference losing streak, defeating Baldwin-Woodville 33-15 on Friday.