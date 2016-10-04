Search
    New Richmond's Greta Bakke qualifies for state tennis meet

    By Dave Newman Today at 3:19 p.m.

    New Richmond's Greta Bakke has qualified for the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament for the first time.

    Bakke won her opening round match at the WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament on Tuesday morning to qualify for state. Bakke defeated Ivy Packard of Superior 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for state.

    Bakke drew the defending state champion from Stevens Point in the sectional semifinals and was defeated 6-0, 6-0. She is currently awaiting the results of the other semifinal match to see who she will play in the third place match.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
