New Richmond's Greta Bakke qualifies for state tennis meet
New Richmond's Greta Bakke has qualified for the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament for the first time.
Bakke won her opening round match at the WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament on Tuesday morning to qualify for state. Bakke defeated Ivy Packard of Superior 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for state.
Bakke drew the defending state champion from Stevens Point in the sectional semifinals and was defeated 6-0, 6-0. She is currently awaiting the results of the other semifinal match to see who she will play in the third place match.