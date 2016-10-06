Somerset junior Anya Swanson won with a 58-second margin at the New Richmond Invitational on Saturday.

Swanson hasn’t been defeated in a cross country meet this season and that continued on Saturday when she ran away with the championship in the girls race at the New Richmond Invitational.

A Hudson runner who finished within three seconds of Swanson in a September meet at Rice Lake didn’t compete on Saturday. That left Swanson to run with only herself to compete against. But the internal drive Swanson possesses still showed through. She ran a career-best time of 19:02, winning by 58 seconds over Menomonie senior Emma Welch.

Somerset coach Abby Christensen said she remembers when Swanson pushed herself to get below the 20-minute time for the first time in her career at the 2015 WIAA State Championships.

“Now she’s looking at breaking into the 18s,” Christensen said.

There weren’t many other highlights for the Spartan girls, who had several girls dealing with injuries. Freshman Brycen Chladek ran a personal best time in the varsity race and Anna Cheaney had the best time of her career in the junior varsity race.

The Spartan boys continue to grow more competitive in the team rankings. They placed eighth in the team scoring, but were solid across the board. Seth Erickson was Somerset’s top finisher, getting below the 19-minute level for the first time with an 18:57 time. He placed 27th. Tanner Getschel also ran a PR, placing 35th in 1917.

Freshmen Tyler Hantsbarger and Alex DeGeest continue to rise. Hantsbarger finished in 19:59, his first sub-20 minute time. DeGeest nearly got there, finishing in 20:08.

Christensen said the freshmen are setting themselves up for strong careers.

“They already have half the battle won, they’re so mentally tough,” she said.

Jacob Crotty was the Spartans’ fifth runner, with a career-best time of 21:31

With 11 days before the conference meet, the team will be given plenty of rest to work out the nagging injuries on the team. Christensen said she will then gradually build up the team again so they’ll be sharp for next week’s conference meet.