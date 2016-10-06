Somerset’s Nathan Sandy (5) clears the ball out of the defensive zone while being pressured by New Richmond’s Tyler Blattner (13).

When the Somerset boys soccer team plays at Amery on Thursday, the Spartans will go in as underdogs.

But a win at Amery on Thursday would not only benefit the Spartans in the Middle Border Conference standings, it would greatly boost their options as the WIAA playoffs approach.

The Spartans are in the middle of the pack in the MBC standings, with Amery being one of the teams in front of them. Somerset coach Bill Roll said the Spartans now project to be the fourth seed in the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament bracket, figuring that Rice Lake, Amery and Baldwin-Woodville are currently in line for the top three seeds.

But a win by the Spartans Thursday at Amery could increase the Spartans’ chances of moving up and even possibly two places in the seeding, which will be completed on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Spartans are still looking to find the early season success they had in the offensive zone. The Spartans dropped a 6-0 decision at New Richmond last Tuesday. Last Thursday’s home game wasn’t a loss, but it was probably a more discouraging outcome for the Spartans. They had to come back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 2-2 tie against Spooner. Somerset has dominated Spooner in past years. Roll said that in the previous 11 games against Spooner, Somerset had scored at least five goals in each game and they won by a margin of at least five goals.

For much of last Tuesday’s game at New Richmond, the Spartans were competitive with the Tigers. But in the first five minutes of each half, the Spartans played tentatively. And in each half, New Richmond was able to score twice in the first five minutes of the half.

Roll said he thinks the Spartans are playing to the level of their opponent. And for a team that is struggling to finish it’s scoring opportunities, that’s leaving the door open for disaster.

Disaster struck against Spooner. The game was scoreless until the 60th minute when Spooner scored on a breakaway.

“At the time, I was hoping that was a wakeup call,” Roll said.

Instead, Spooner scored again 10 minutes later.

Facing a 2-0 deficit, the Spartans kicked it into high gear. Erik Osorio scored Somerset’s first goal with seven minutes left.

With three minutes left, Max McMeeken carried the ball deep into Spooner territory, drawing a penalty kick. Josh Kelly took the kick and scored, knotting the score. Somerset continued to put on heavy pressure in the final minutes, but couldn’t produce the go-ahead goal.

Roll said shot accuracy is an issue the Spartans need to address. He estimated in the Spooner game half the shots taken by the Spartans weren’t on net.

The Spartans play the final two games of their regular season schedule this Thursday and Friday, both at home. The Spartans will host Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday, before facing Menomonie on Friday.

The WIAA regional tournaments begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18.